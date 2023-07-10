Disrupting the AI health sector in India, vivAIna Seed Round of Funding is Open

2023-07-10

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Founded by Harold P Cutinho, VivAIna intends to achieve a monopoly in the AI-driven biosignal digitization interface vivAIna and aims to provide a cost-effective interface that would automate and streamline the digitization process of human health data.

VivAIna uses the available health kiosks in the market and integrates them into its software which would benefit multiple stakeholders in the healthcare delivery spectrum.

The startup is based in India and has joined FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program raising a capital of $220K.

The Raise Capital program is a great option for startups and small businesses that are raising capital from angel investors, VCs, business loans, crowdfunding platforms, and other forms of funding sources. The program provides the startup with all the support it needs to raise the funds.

Moreover, FasterCapital provides full business development services that are tailored for your business needs in addition to sales and marketing consultancy through grow your startup program. The program does not follow a strict list of steps because startups seeking growth comes in different stages and require different kinds of support. FasterCapital follow a rigorous process to help startups grow and scale.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, Our team is working with the team at vivAIna improving the pitching materials to ensure the best chances of approaching investors successfully. We are glad to be working with the team and are looking forward to proceeding with them.

