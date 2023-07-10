Running Remote Recognizes SunTec India as a Global Leader in BPO Services

Laguna Beach, United States, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — SunTec India, a leading provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, proudly announces its inclusion in the esteemed list of “The 23 Top BPO Companies in the World” by Running Remote.

Running Remote, a prominent community for remote and hybrid businesses, conducted a comprehensive assessment of BPO companies worldwide. They evaluated factors such as industry reputation, service quality, client testimonials, innovation, and commitment to remote work practices for preparing their list of the best business process outsourcing companies. The exceptional performance of SunTec India across these factors resulted in its well-deserved recognition among top BPO companies.

“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as one of the top BPO companies in the world by Running Remote. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our team, who continuously strives to deliver outstanding results to our clients,” said Mr. Rohit Bhateja, Director-Digital, SunTec India.

“With our extensive industry experience spanning over two decades, we have proudly pioneered the way for delivering exceptional, value-driven, and tailored BPO solutions to clients across diverse domains. Our unwavering commitment to excellence has consistently propelled us to drive operational efficiency and streamline business processes, resulting in a loyal clientele base and industry-wide recognition. As we move forward, we remain steadfast in our promise to exceed expectations, continuously raise the bar, and establish new benchmarks within the BPO industry,” he added further.

As a reliable BPO partner for businesses worldwide, SunTec India has demonstrated remarkable proficiency in delivering a wide range of services that helped numerous organizations streamline their operations and achieve sustainable growth. Some of these services are:

About SunTec India

SunTec India is a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) services. With over 20+ years of experience, the company has successfully delivered end-to-end BPO solutions to clients across industries, including eCommerce, publishing, retail, banking, etc. Moreover, they have been a trusted outsourcing partner for businesses worldwide, having catered to an impressive client base of over 8,530 companies spanning the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and various other regions. Their unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch quality, ensuring data security, and fostering innovation has established them as the preferred choice for businesses seeking reliable outsourcing services.

To explore the comprehensive range of BPO services they offer, kindly visit their website at https://www.suntecindia.com/.