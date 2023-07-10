#1 International Bestselling Author Steven Lawrence Biegel, AIA, releases his book “Profit By Design: Essays on Managing a Profitable Architectural & Engineering Practice” with Success

AUSTIN, TX, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Author Steven Lawrence Biegel, AIA, joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with his New Book, “Profit By Design: Essays on Managing a Profitable Architectural & Engineering Practice,” which was released Tuesday, May 30th, 2023, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Steven Lawrence Biegel, AIA is an acclaimed architect and member of the American Institute of Architects, has decided to compile his knowledge in his bestselling book, Profit by Design. With over 40 years of experience in delivering exceptional architectural projects and a portfolio boasting 400 federal projects and 1,000 major mixed-use renovations in Washington D.C., Florida, and Texas, he has the experience to help anyone in their architecture career. Known for his leadership and sustainable design advocacy, this book is a must for anyone looking for advice on profitable practice management to expand their architecture career.

Elite Online Publishing published, promoted, and achieved #1 International Bestseller in SEVENTEEN categories in the US and AU including International Architecture, Mechanical Drawing, United States Architecture, United States (Southern) Architecture, Architecture Project Management, Architecture Study & Teaching, Industrial Production Engineering, Quality Control, and Safety & Health Engineering in the US. Architecture, Architecture Study & Teaching, Business Production & Operations, Business Operations Research, Urban & Land Use Planning, Architecture Reference, Architecture Project Management, and Architects in AU. The book also hit FIFTEEN #1 Hot New Release categories in the US and AU.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Profit By Design presents strategies for earning and protecting profits. Through efficient delivery of integrated Architectural/Engineering services and constant awareness of profit goals, Architectural/Engineering firms can prosper … even on the threshold of recession.

If you’re planning on hiring an architect or offering architectural design services, this book is a must-read. Steven Biegel, AIA, a seasoned architect, and business manager, emphasizes the importance of balancing creativity with cost in architecture. This book provides a practical framework to efficiently manage time and resources, allowing architects to run their business effectively and optimize profits. It delves into the intricate decision-making process involved in hiring an architect, taking into account factors such as experience, track record, efficiency, and technical considerations.

Biegel’s straightforward and concise writing makes this book accessible to a wide audience, from students of architecture to real estate developers and property owners looking to renovate or re-purpose their space. Readers will gain valuable insights into the architectural design process and will be able to make informed decisions when hiring architects.

With this book, you will have the tools to set yourself up for success in your architectural ventures. Architects and Engineers who manage small and large practices may gain valuable insight into critical management issues and techniques, aimed at maximizing fees, profits, and staff utilization.

Watch the book trailer Video on Youtube: https://youtu.be/vzjSLEM0Keg

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Steven Lawrence Biegel, AIA, is an acclaimed registered architect and American Institute of Architects member. He has over 40 years of expertise and his architectural designs can be seen all over the country. He currently serves as the Director of Architecture at the Austin, Texas-based firm, PLACE Designers, and is the CEO of The Matrix Design Companies. Formerly, he was Vice President of the National Institute of Building Sciences in Washington, D.C.

Biegel is widely known in the Washington, D.C., Florida and Texas architectural communities for his leadership abilities and large-scale project management skills. He is an advocate for energy conservation and sustainable design. He is the author of Profit by Design: Essays on Managing a Profitable Architectural & Engineering Practice, and the portion of the Encyclopedia of Architecture, Design & Construction entitled “Roofing and Roofing Systems” which was published by McGraw-Hill in 1988.

Follow Steven at:

http://broadviewcorp.com/

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing #1 bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a #1 bestselling author. So much so, they guarantee it. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your #1 bestselling book. For more information, visit www.eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast .