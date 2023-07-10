Neighborhood Vision Partnership is raising $400M with FasterCapital

Posted on 2023-07-10 by in Financial // 0 Comments

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Based in the United States, Neighborhood Vision Partnership is an end-to-end business development company that helps small businesses build out a corporate infrastructure to receive institutional-level capital Investment. The startup is founded by Jonathan Harmon and Clifford Blanfort and is currently raising $400M with the help of the Raise Capital program.

The program is helping entrepreneurs and business owners raise capital for their businesses, projects, and startups. The program provides a dedicated team that will be working with the startup’s team on perfecting the pitching process, approaching and matching with investors using an AI system, and negotiating and closing deals with the funding sources.

In addition to that, FasterCapital helps IT and Tech startups in technical development by becoming their technical cofounder through the Tech Cofounder program. FasterCapital also helps IT startups in entering new markets and increasing sales through the Grow your Startup program.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, “What we aim at is to help get rid of the funding crisis that is stopping many startups around the world from reaching their potential. We are glad to be joined by the team at Neighborhood Vision Partnership.”

Contact Information:
FasterCapital
306, Office Court Building, Oud Metha, Dubai, UAE
+971 5558 55663
https://fastercapital.com
contact@fastercapital.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution