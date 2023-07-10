MUAB is raising a Capital of $2M with FasterCapital.

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — MUAB is a multi-solution startup that is empowering individuals to be business owners, open virtual companies, increase their income, ease the buying and selling processes, and reduce costs.

MUAB is introducing new, flexible, and innovative ways to increase and create income for individuals and employees. Muab is based in the United States and the United Arab Emirates and is raising $2M with the help of the Idea to Product program.

The Idea to Product program is aimed at early and preseed startups that are looking for funding, business expertise, and mentorship to launch and get established successfully.

Almarwah Abobakr, founder and CEO of MUAB, is a graduate with First class honors in information systems, track business computing & E-commerce. Project manager, and has been working on idea development since 2018.

FasterCapital helps startups get funded, build their MVP, increase their sales and profitability, reach new and global markets, and improve their marketing. FasterCapital is an online incubator and accelerator that is based in Dubai. The company has a large network of angel investors, representatives, mentors, and partners worldwide. FasterCapital is country and industry agnostic.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, comments, “FasterCapital’s team is glad to be working with the innovative and professional team at MUAB and we are looking forward to supporting the startup in closing its preseed round.”

Contact Information:

FasterCapital

306, Office Court Building, Oud Metha, Dubai, UAE

https://wa.me/971555855663

https://fastercapital.com

contact@fastercapital.com