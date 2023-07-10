Gianpietro Benedetti: Danieli Group’s contribution to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

Istanbul, Turkey, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — In response to the recent seismic activity in Turkey and Syria, Danieli Group, a global industrial machinery manufacturer headed by Gianpietro Benedetti and Giacomo Mareschi Danieli, has taken actions to provide tangible relief to those impacted by the disaster. The company has donated seven fully equipped containers for residential use for the people displaced by the earthquake, as well as 120 battery-powered power generators to provide access to electricity in areas without power.

Gianpietro Benedetti: Danieli Group’s shared effort to provide support

On February 6, two powerful earthquakes struck south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria, claiming thousands of lives and causing destruction to homes and infrastructure. It is “a moral obligation to be close to those in need” – this is how Danieli Group, a global industrial machinery manufacturer headed by Gianpietro Benedetti and Giacomo Mareschi Danieli, responded to mobilize resources and provide relief measures to the victims of the disaster. The company has coordinated a shared effort to provide support to all those affected and supplied seven fully equipped containers for residential use, in addition to 120 battery-powered power generators to ensure access to electricity in areas without power. “We are humbled to be able to offer this contribution, which complements the numerous fundraising initiatives undertaken by our dedicated employees”, stated Danieli Group in a press release. Paola Perabò, Vice President of Danieli Academy, added that “the Group is always at the forefront of emergency response. With our extensive global network of offices, we believe it is not only our duty to serve society, but also a moral obligation to be close to those in need”. The response to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria reflects the strong corporate values of the company headed by Gianpietro Benedetti and Giacomo Mareschi Danieli, which is committed to promoting Corporate Social Responsibility and is involved in a diverse range of initiatives and programs to make a positive impact not only in the industry, but also in the communities it serves.

Gianpietro Benedetti: Danieli Group at the forefront of emergency response

As a leading global company, Danieli Group understands the importance of responding to crises with speed and collective action, leveraging its extensive network of offices. This is something that truly embodies the essence of the Group, which takes an active part in a wide range of Corporate Social Responsibility projects and initiatives. “In its industry, Danieli Group places a strong emphasis on scientific research to drive consistent and successful technological development in its production processes”, emphasized CEO Gianpietro Benedetti, who also stressed that “for over four decades, the Group has been actively engaged in funding the restoration and reconstruction of historical works of art, including sculptures, paintings, and architecturally significant structures”. Further explaining the meaning of the term ‘significant’, Gianpietro Benedetti pointed out that with this word “we refer not only to the intrinsic artistic value of these works but also to their importance to the communities, as they represent an inheritance of appreciation and a manifestation of longstanding traditions”. The words of the CEO represent the significance that Danieli Group places on participating in the well-being of communities, not just within its own territory, but also across borders, as evidenced by its commitment to supporting the people affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.