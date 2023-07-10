CDE Asia attends the First National Conference on Modern Construction Practices & Management and Annual Meet 2023

Kolkata, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — The National Conference, organized by the Department of Civil Engineering (DoCE) at Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT), Surat on the 2nd and 3rd of June 2023, aimed to establish the Alliance of Researchers and Practitioners in Construction Management (ARPCM). The conference had a primary focus on the theme of “Modern Construction Practices and Management.” It provided an excellent platform for researchers, practitioners, and educators from various disciplines to convene, showcase their work, and engage in meaningful discussions concerning the latest trends, challenges, and practical solutions in the field of Construction Technology and Management.

CDE Asia is delighted to be an integral part of the conference. Mr. Sanjay Singh, Associate Director – Engineering at CDE Asia, represented the organization as a member of the key advisory committee at the Annual Meet and played a pivotal role in the conference by sharing his invaluable insights on key topics such as Modern Construction and Demolition Techniques, Sustainability, Safety, and Construction and Demolition Waste Processing in India.

The event garnered enthusiastic participation from both professionals and scholars, creating a dynamic atmosphere. It showcased a diverse range of activities, including captivating presentations, thought-provoking debates, and insightful panel discussions, all-encompassing a broad spectrum of topics pertinent to construction practices and management. The discussions held during the event were at the forefront of industry advancements, addressing innovative techniques, emerging technologies, sustainable practices, project management strategies, and other pivotal subjects that are actively shaping the construction industry.

The conference provided valuable insights into the challenges faced by the construction industry and highlighted effective solutions and best practices employed by professionals.

Mr. Sanjay Singh expressed his deep appreciation by stating, “Attending the conference was an incredibly enlightening experience for us. It provided a remarkable platform for experts, researchers, and practitioners from diverse disciplines to come together, fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration. The conference successfully addressed critical aspects, such as sustainable construction practices with a strong focus on safety and techniques for Construction and Demolition Waste Processing in India.The discussions not only emphasized compliance with regulations but also highlighted practical strategies to enhance safety standards on construction sites. The conference shed light on the challenges associated with waste management and presented effective solutions for waste reduction, recycling, and reuse. Understanding the potential of waste as a resource opened up new avenues for sustainable construction practices.”

The National Conference organized by the DoCE at SVNIT Surat, served as a significant milestone in promoting advancements in Construction Technology and Management.

CDE Asia extends its gratitude to the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology Surat, for organizing this impactful conference. By leveraging its expertise, experience, and innovative solutions, we strive to drive positive change and shape the future of construction technology and management.

