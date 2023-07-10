Kasturiram International School Opens Applications for Nursery Admission 2023

Delhi, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Kasturiram International School, a leading institution renowned for its commitment to holistic education, is delighted to announce the commencement of the application process for Nursery admission for the academic year 2023.

At Kasturiram International School, we believe in fostering a nurturing environment where young minds can thrive and discover their full potential. With a rich legacy of academic excellence and a focus on character development, our school has consistently provided a strong foundation for students to excel in their educational journey.

The Nursery program at Kasturiram International School is designed to provide a stimulating and engaging learning experience for children aged three to four years. Our dedicated team of qualified and experienced educators employs innovative teaching methods to nurture the cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development of each child.

Key highlights of the Nursery program at Kasturiram International School include:

1.Play-based learning: Our curriculum encourages hands-on exploration, imaginative play, and creative expression, fostering a love for learning from a young age.

2.Well-rounded development: We offer a balanced approach to education, incorporating academics, sports, arts, and extracurricular activities to develop well-rounded individuals.

3.Safe and inclusive environment: We prioritize the safety and well-being of our students, ensuring a secure and inclusive atmosphere where they can freely express themselves and develop their unique talents.

4.Global perspective: Our curriculum integrates international perspectives, cultural awareness, and global citizenship, preparing students to become responsible global citizens in an interconnected world.

5.State-of-the-art facilities: Our campus boasts modern infrastructure, well-equipped classrooms, dedicated play areas, and technology-enabled learning resources to enhance the educational experience.

“We are excited to invite parents to apply for Nursery admission for the academic year 2023 at Kasturiram International School,” said Spokesperson, at Kasturiram International School. “Our nurturing environment, experienced faculty, and comprehensive curriculum ensure that each child receives the best possible start to their educational journey.”

To apply for Best Nursery admission at Kasturiram International School, interested parents can visit our website at www.krschool.org and fill out the online application form. The admissions team will review all applications carefully and schedule interactions with shortlisted candidates.

About Kasturiram International School:

Kasturiram International School is a renowned educational institution committed to providing a holistic and enriching learning experience to students. With a focus on academic excellence, character development, and global perspectives, our school prepares students to become compassionate and responsible global citizens. Located in Narela Delhi, our state-of-the-art campus and dedicated faculty create an ideal environment for students to thrive and excel.

