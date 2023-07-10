Evergreen Dental Group Introduces Cutting-Edge Solution: Implant-Retained Dentures

Evergreen, CO, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Evergreen Dental Group, a leading dental practice specializing in advanced dental solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newest innovation – Implant-Retained Dentures. This revolutionary dental treatment offers patients a more stable, comfortable, and long-lasting alternative to traditional dentures, improving their overall quality of life.

Implant-Retained Dentures combine the benefits of dental implants with the convenience and aesthetics of dentures, providing patients with a highly effective solution for missing teeth. Unlike conventional dentures that rest on the gums and rely on adhesives, implant-retained dentures are securely anchored in the mouth using dental implants.

The key advantage of Implant-Retained Dentures lies in the dental implant system, which consists of small titanium posts that are surgically placed into the jawbone. These implants serve as artificial tooth roots, creating a stable foundation for the dentures. The dentures are then attached to the implants using specialized connectors, ensuring a secure and snug fit.

“We are thrilled to offer Implant-Retained Dentures to our patients,” said Dr. Gordon, lead dentist at Evergreen Dental Group. “This advanced solution provides a significant improvement over traditional dentures, enhancing both the functionality and aesthetics of our patients’ smiles. Implant-Retained Dentures offer superior stability, allowing patients to eat, speak, and laugh with confidence.”

The benefits of Implant-Retained Dentures are numerous. The treatment provides exceptional support and stability, eliminating the discomfort and inconvenience often associated with loose-fitting dentures. By integrating with the jawbone, dental implants also help prevent bone loss and maintain the natural facial structure, resulting in a more youthful appearance. Moreover, implant-retained dentures offer improved chewing efficiency, allowing patients to enjoy a broader range of foods.

Evergreen Dental Group is renowned for its commitment to utilizing the latest advancements in dental technology. The practice’s team of skilled dentists and specialists are extensively trained in implant dentistry, ensuring the highest level of expertise and care for patients seeking Implant-Retained Dentures. The team works closely with each patient, conducting comprehensive evaluations and developing personalized treatment plans to meet their unique needs.

To learn more about Implant-Retained Dentures and schedule a consultation at Evergreen Dental Group, please visit their website at https://www.evergreendentalgroup.com/ or call +1 (303) 674-5566.

About Evergreen Dental Group:

Evergreen Dental Group is a leading dental practice committed to providing exceptional oral care and innovative solutions to patients. Located in the heart of Evergreen, Evergreen Dental Group offers a comprehensive range of dental services, including preventive care, restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and dental implants. With a team of highly skilled and compassionate professionals, Evergreen Dental Group strives to deliver personalized treatment plans that prioritize patient comfort and satisfaction.