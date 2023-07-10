Octalsoft is Prepped for PHUSE- India SDE: Clinical Data Standards in the Era of AI, ML, and Digital Transformation

Ahmedabad, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Along with various companies and representatives from the clinical trials community around the world, Octalsoft’s top brass are invited to be part of PHUSE India’s (Pharmaceutical Users Software Exchange) India’s Single Day Event to be held in Ahmedabad on the 17th of June 2023 to share their knowledge of clinical research, clinical trial planning, and management. PHUSE is the de facto global healthcare data science community, providing a platform to support the transition of the healthcare industry with changing technologies, programming languages, and a fluid regulatory landscape.

Octalsoft offers comprehensive web & mobile-based solutions for Clinical Research, and the Pharmaceuticals & Hospital domains globally. As a trusted tech partner for some of the world’s leading clinical trial initiatives, Octalsoft’s mission is to generate the highest value for its clients and be part of their growth story.

It is the need of the hour for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to innovate constantly, and as a result, clinical trials are now highly structured and carefully coordinated. The entire agenda behind augmenting clinical trials with technology is to shorten the time frame of clinical trials, enhance accuracy and deliver effective drugs to patients, faster.

This PHUSE SDE will explore how clinical data standards and digital transformation together can provide insights into the application of technologies in the healthcare industry. These technological developments can help improvise business processes and standardization. Moreover, by using the integration of AI/ML technologies, we can bring efficiencies, precision, and predictability in trial recruitment, study design, data management, and data analysis.

Octalsoft believes that it is high time that we address issues like data accuracy, effective data management, streamlined monitoring, management of fiscal and temporal resources, better time management, and performance and productivity levels by looking into innovative strategies, new technologies like AI and ML and quality collaborations, all of which can cater to the needs of both the industry and the patient.

PHUSE will undoubtedly educate stakeholders on AI and ML in trial design, operations, organization, research computing, regulatory updates, and trial reporting, in addition to gaining a better understanding of the implications of clinical trials in disease treatment, prevention, and diagnosis. Octalsoft is geared and ready to help usher in a new wave of know-how and tangible value when it comes to the development and delivery of market-leading eClinical software and clinical trial solutions powered by next-gen technologies like AI and ML.

This event shall provide a platform to explore together these industry advancements and pioneering innovations. Come join in to hear from leading speakers and upskill your knowledge in technologies and beyond.

See you there!