MEAN WELL RST-7K5/15K Series High Voltage DC Output Power Supply Featured by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, has teamed up with MEAN WELL to showcase the RST-7K5/15K Series High Voltage DC Output Power Supply.

MEAN WELL’s latest three-phase four-wire AC input (RST-7K5 7,500W and RST-15K 15,000W) power supply products feature 95% high efficiency design, and a maximum parallel output power of up to 30kW.

The series operates in a wide temperature range of -30~ +45oC under full load conditions to handle harsh environments with ease.

To learn more about the power supply products including more tech specs and features, please visit: www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/meanwell-rst-7k5-15k-series-high-voltage-dc-output-power-supply To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 45 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###