Lekas Brings Floor Plan For Homeowners to Sell their Properties Quickly

Hersham, Walton-on-Thames, UK, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Lekas, the leading real estate photographer, has just unveiled a revolutionary floor plan service. The renowned floor creator in Surrey is all set to revolutionize the way homeowners can sell their properties quickly and easily. The floor plan will take buyers on 360 virtual tours of properties and give glimpses of the major features.

The experts will use Matterport Pro 2 Camera, which captures 2D panoramic images. The camera has a resolution of 134 megapixels|. The data will then be transformed into 3D models and using specialist digital software, which can then be used to create a tour of your property.

The plan is expected to improve the resale value of properties for sellers and grab the attention and interest of the potential buyers. “We’re excited to be launching this new service,” says the CEO of the company. “Our floor plan service gives homeowners an easy way to show potential buyers what their property looks like without the latter being physically present.

The newly launched floor plan feature allows homeowners to upload images of their home as well as detailed descriptions of the layout and features of each room online. Buyers can view these plans from any angle, giving them a comprehensive understanding of what they’re buying before they even enter the property. They will also get a sneak peak of the ambience, extra features, landscapes and other things of the property. In this way, they’ll be able to add to the value of their homes.

The team at Lekas understands how important it is for sellers to get top dollar for their properties quickly and easily – and now they have a way to do just that! With access to high-quality floor plans, buyers are sure to be impressed by what they see before they even step foot into a house – making it easier than ever for homeowners to sell quickly and maximize their profits.

Lekas is an award-winning real estate photography company based in the UK. Since its inception, the team of experienced professionals and dedicated photographers has been providing quality services to clients all over the UK. Using state of the art photography equipment and software they have developed proprietary methods that ensure a true representation of your property. Apart from architectural photography, they are also experts in floor plan in London.

info@lekas.co.uk

+44 741 9820892