Coats Sets a New Standard with Epic EcoVerde AWF: PFC-Free Anti-Wick Sewing Threads

Delhi, India, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Coats, a global leader in thread and textile manufacturing, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary product line, Epic EcoVerde AWF. These cutting-edge sewing threads set a new standard in sustainability by being completely free of perfluorinated compounds (PFCs) while providing exceptional anti-wick properties.

PFCs have long been used in various industries, including textiles, for their water and stain-repellent properties. However, concerns about their environmental impact and potential health risks have led to a growing demand for PFC-free alternatives. Coats has responded to this demand by developing Epic EcoVerde AWF, an innovative range of sewing threads that completely eliminates the use of PFCs.

The Epic EcoVerde AWF sewing threads maintain the high performance and anti-wick properties that customers expect from Coats’ products. These threads are designed to resist moisture and prevent the capillary action that can cause water to spread along the thread, ensuring that seams remain dry and durable, even in challenging conditions. The elimination of PFCs from the manufacturing process further enhances the eco-friendly profile of the threads, reducing the environmental impact associated with their production and use.

Coats’ commitment to sustainability extends beyond product development. The company actively promotes responsible manufacturing practices, including waste reduction, energy efficiency, and water conservation, across its global operations. By continuously investing in research and development, Coats strives to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers while minimising its environmental impact.

With the launch of Epic EcoVerde AWF, Coats empowers customers to make more sustainable choices without compromising on performance. By opting for these PFC-free anti-wick sewing threads, businesses can demonstrate their commitment to environmental stewardship and contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable industry.

Coats’ relentless pursuit of sustainable practices and its dedication to developing environmentally friendly products have positioned the company as a global leader in the textile industry. Through initiatives like Epic EcoVerde AWF, Coats is driving change, setting new benchmarks, and inspiring the industry to embrace sustainable alternatives.

For more information about Coats’ Epic EcoVerde AWF and its commitment to sustainability, please visit – https://www.coats.com/en/products/threads/epic/epic-ecoverde-awf.

About the Author:

Coats is the world’s leading industrial thread company. They are headquartered in the UK, with a workforce of 17,000 in 50 countries across six continents around the world. Coats provide complementary and value-adding products, services and software solutions to the Apparel & Footwear industries. Coats apply innovative techniques to develop high technology Performance Materials threads, yarns and fabrics in areas such as Transportation, Telecoms and Energy, and Personal Protection.