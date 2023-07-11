Bulamu Bridge AI is raising $500k with FasterCapital’s Raise Capital Program

Posted on 2023-07-11 by in Financial // 0 Comments

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Bulamu Bridge AI has developed an artificial intelligence mobile application and software that offers digital access to antenatal care by pregnant women. The Bridge Mom app uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to ease medical consultations, as well as refer patients to medical specialists and doctors for a one-on-one discrete medical consultation and antenatal care.

Based in Uganda, Bulamu is founded by Dr. Teddy Nalwanji, Dr. Patrick Sseremba, and Jovia Kisakye and is currently raising $500k. The startup has joined FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program.

The Raise Capital program is helping startups and SMEs worldwide connect with angels and VCs and get funded using an AI system with the total support of a complete team of financial experts, internal investors, and mentors.
FasterCapital’s team works on preparing the startup’s financial model and forecasts from scratch and reviewing, editing, and building the business plan through the Raise Capital and the Idea to Product programs. In addition to that, FasterCapital helps IT and Tech startups in technical development by becoming their technical cofounder through the Tech Cofounder program. FasterCapital also helps startups in entering new markets and increasing their sales, expanding their customers, and improving their overall growth performance through the Grow your Startup program.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, “FasterCapital supports Africa-based startups and is always glad to be working with innovative startups from Uganda and all around Africa to help them find investors, build their products, and grow.”

Contact Information:
FasterCapital
306, Office Court Building, Oud Metha, Dubai, UAE
https://wa.me/971555855663
https://fastercapital.com
contact@fastercapital.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution