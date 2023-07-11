Bulamu Bridge AI is raising $500k with FasterCapital’s Raise Capital Program

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Bulamu Bridge AI has developed an artificial intelligence mobile application and software that offers digital access to antenatal care by pregnant women. The Bridge Mom app uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to ease medical consultations, as well as refer patients to medical specialists and doctors for a one-on-one discrete medical consultation and antenatal care.

Based in Uganda, Bulamu is founded by Dr. Teddy Nalwanji, Dr. Patrick Sseremba, and Jovia Kisakye and is currently raising $500k. The startup has joined FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program.

The Raise Capital program is helping startups and SMEs worldwide connect with angels and VCs and get funded using an AI system with the total support of a complete team of financial experts, internal investors, and mentors.

FasterCapital’s team works on preparing the startup’s financial model and forecasts from scratch and reviewing, editing, and building the business plan through the Raise Capital and the Idea to Product programs. In addition to that, FasterCapital helps IT and Tech startups in technical development by becoming their technical cofounder through the Tech Cofounder program. FasterCapital also helps startups in entering new markets and increasing their sales, expanding their customers, and improving their overall growth performance through the Grow your Startup program.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, “FasterCapital supports Africa-based startups and is always glad to be working with innovative startups from Uganda and all around Africa to help them find investors, build their products, and grow.”

