Bangkok, Thailand, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Scientex Conferences has the honour of inviting you to take part in the “2nd International Conference on Gynecology and Obstetrics” with the ongoing theme of “Global approach in Gynecology towards women’s healthcare” on May 13-14, 2024, in Bangkok, Thailand. It serves as a live platform for presenters to share their insightful research and knowledge from the field of gynecology and obstetrics.

The conference aims to educate the delegates from a global perspective through these various collaborations, focusing on trending topics and significant challenges faced by obstetricians and gynecologists including updates on Women’s Health Issues, Clinical Obstetrics, Reproductive Medicine, and Gynecologic Oncology.

We hope to see you at the 2nd International Conference on Gynecology and Obstetrics (Gynaecology 2024) in Bangkok, Thailand.

Conference Link: https://www.gynaecology.scientexconference.com/