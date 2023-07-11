Rayna Adds a New Feather in its Cap; Wins Nakheel Group’s The View Excellence Award

Dubai, UAE,2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ —Rayna Tours, the reputed destination management company, has a new reason to celebrate. Last week, the Dubai-based travel company received an “excellence” award from the Nakheel Group at The View Excellence Awards Night, held at Hotel St. Regis Dubai, The Palm. The Award of Excellence and Certificate of Appreciation were given in recognition of the efforts put in by Rayna Tours towards the success of The View at The Palm. This esteemed accolade serves as a testament to the company’s relentless pursuit of excellence and dedication to customer satisfaction.

Nakheel Group Dubai is a leading developer in the Emirate known for some of the major developments on Palm Jumeirah, including The View at The Palm. The company hosted The View Excellence Awards Night to celebrate The View at The Palm’s fame and successful journey with all their business partners, including DMCs, OTAs, cruise partners, government loyalty cards, airlines, banks, and educational associates.

Mr. Divyesh Kumar Shaholia, while congratulating all the partners said, “We are extremely proud of our team’s dedication, determination, and commitment to excellence.” He added, “The energy and passion were palpable as every applause echoed our achievements for The View at The Palm.”

Opened in 2021, The View at The Palm is a 240-meter-tall observation deck that gives you an uninterrupted view of the Palm Jumeirah, which is the largest manmade island in the world. The View at The Palm is the only observation deck in Dubai that gives you a 360-degree panoramic view of the palm-shaped island with its large trunk, 16 fronds, and a huge crescent, located on the gleaming Arabian Gulf.

Right from the time of its introduction, Rayna Tours has been associated with The View at The Palm. The Certificates of Excellence and Appreciation were awarded to Rayna Tours and Travels for “great achievements, cooperation, loyalty and commitment to The View at the Palm”.

“We are really honored by the recognition awarded to us by The View at the Palm and Nakheel Group. It is a pleasure to be a part of the success of such an important attraction of Dubai,” said Mr. Tito Mathachan, the Director of Sales UAE, Rayna Tours and Travels, and the company representative at the event.

Rayna Tours and Travels (https://www.raynatours.com/) is a leading tour operator and destination management company headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with offices around the globe. Rayna Tours provide an array of travel-related services in both B2B and B2C sectors. The travel company has won numerous awards for its excellent tours and services over the years.