A Glimpse Inside Councils at Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce

Posted on 2023-Jul-11

Killeen, TX, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Chamber of commerce councils enable members to actively participate in the chamber of commerce and engage with its strategic initiatives. The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce offers a diverse range of councils to its members, providing investors with opportunities to shape programs and contribute to chamber-related matters.

About the Chamber of Commerce

 The chamber of commerce strives to offer its members various avenues for exposure and interaction, aimed at attracting potential clients. Its programs are not only advantageous for the local community but also for the state, nation, and region. The chamber maintains associations with prominent organizations such as the Gulf Coast Strategic Highway, Texas Association of Business, Association of the United States Army, and more.

Councils 

  1. 1. Business Councils:
  • Non-profit Council (Monthly meetings held on the second Wednesday)
  • Networking & Development
  • Community Outreach
  • Public Educational Council (Meetings held for relevant events)
  • Retail Council (Periodic meetings)
  • Welcome Council (Meetings on the second Tuesday of every month)
  1. Young Professionals Council (Multiple meetings scheduled every month)
  1. Leadership Councils:
  • IT Council (Periodic meetings)
  • Military Relations Council (Meetings on the first Wednesday of every month)
  • Public Policy Council (Meetings on the first Wednesday of every month)

Membership Benefits

  • Professional and courteous staff members
  • Enhanced engagement between the local community and businesses
  • Promotion of special offers through an online coupon system
  • Cost-effective multichannel marketing campaigns
  • Online directory of chamber events and programs
  • Sponsorship opportunities
  • Active promotion on social media platforms
  • Support for professional growth of young professionals
  • Value-added activities for investors, including ribbon-cuttings, goodwill calls, groundbreakings, new member orientation, mixers, and events
  • A business-friendly environment fostering growth and development

For further details about the councils at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce in Killeen, contact (254)526-9551 or visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO Box 548 Killeen, TX 76541. You can also explore the chamber’s website at www.killeenchamber.com or connect via YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

