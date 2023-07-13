Palatine Technology Group offers a Court Video Conferencing Application – PalVid Court

For any court hearing that’s taking place in a conference room, multiple people are accessing this hearing. For this matter, the audio and video quality has to be top-notch. After all, the justice system should not be hindered because of technical difficulties. Palatine Technology groups offer PalVid for such courtroom hearings.

California, USA, 2023-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Palatine Technology Group offers PalVid Court – a one-of-a-kind court video conferencing system for courtroom hearings. The PalVid court application is specifically designed for use during legal proceedings such as first appearances, first arraignments, and other court procedures allowed by state courts. It is capable of accommodating up to 300 participants in a multipoint conference over LAN or VPN networks, without the need for additional hardware.

PalVid court is also available on renowned platforms and uses SVC technology based on the VP8 video codec. This way, you can rest assured obtain high-quality video on every device and channel with the use of this application. The application has a built-in AGC (automatic gain control), AEC (acoustic echo cancellation), and noise cancellation algorithms. This guarantees clear and wide-band audio for all participants. Moreover, PalVid court is compatible with commonly used USB webcams and wide-angle cameras, making it easy for users to set up and use the system.

Furthermore, Palatine Technology Group now provides web broadcasting and live streaming of virtual court hearing sessions to enable the families of inmates to access detention centers and court hearings remotely. This service allows family members to view the proceedings using mobile devices or computers from the comfort of their homes.

Palatine Technology Group has been a pioneer in the process of digitalizing legal services. The company first began with the online or remote warrant issuing service. The company also provides great software which simulates physical courts. Software court cases are known to be resolved at a faster rate with diminished hassles. Being the experts in the field, Palatine Technology Group is the most sought-after for legal services.

