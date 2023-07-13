Leasing Prime Commercial Properties in Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2023-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — If you are seeking premium commercial property for lease in Killeen, TX, explore the exceptional offerings from John Reider Properties. It provides superior and well-maintained commercial properties equipped with modern amenities and features to facilitate seamless business operations.

About the Company

John Reider Properties is a renowned real estate firm specializing in commercial sales and acquisitions, residential sales and purchases, leasing services, and property management.

Commercial Property for Lease

  • The company’s website features an extensive online listing of commercial properties available for lease.
  • The online listing provides essential information such as rental amounts, area size, number of offices, provided features and amenities, lease types, and more.
  • The commercial properties offered may include desirable features like, spacious parking lots, built-in grease traps, impressive exterior finishes, tall lit pylon signs, standard lighting and electrical systems, HVAC, ADA style restrooms, and more.
  • These commercial properties are suitable for various businesses such as nail salons, hair salons, chiropractor services, acupuncture, education, insurance agencies, dental services, restaurants, health, and fitness facilities, and more.

Benefits of Choosing the Company’s Services

  • Exceptional customer care services
  • Affordable property management services
  • Friendly and helpful staff members
  • 24-hour access to online financial statements
  • Convenient online payment options
  • Suitable for a wide range of rental services
  • Provision of high-quality rentals
  • Modern features and amenities provided
  • Strategically located rentals for business success
  • Utilization of effective communication tools such as notifications, emails, and built-in messaging systems
  • Optimization of investment portfolios using cutting-edge web-based software
  • User-friendly online portal for renovations, repairs, and emergency maintenance requests

To learn more, call 254-699-8300 or visit John Reider Properties at 455 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 101, Harker Heights, TX 76548. You can also browse at www.johnreider.com.

