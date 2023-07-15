Unleashing the Power of AI and ML: Machintel’s Remarkable Presence at the Forrester B2B Summit

Austin, TX, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Machintel, a leading provider of marketing AI/ML, technology, and data analytics solutions, showcased its remarkable presence at the Forrester B2B Summit held in Austin, Texas from 5th to 7th June, 2023. The event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and experts to explore the latest trends and advancements in B2B marketing.

Throughout the summit, Machintel engaged in fruitful interactions and networking with various esteemed organization. These interactions fostered valuable connections and facilitated insightful discussions on key topics shaping the B2B landscape.

“The Forrester B2B Summit provided an excellent platform for us to showcase the power of AI and ML in marketing,” said Dan Elvis Felton, Country Head of Sales at Machintel. “Through this event we had the wonderful opportunity to exchange ideas, and forge partnerships that will fuel our growth in the coming months.”

One of the highlights of the summit was the spotlight speech by Machintel’s Chief Marketing Officer, Henson Gawliu Jr., on Integrated Marketing. The session captivated the audience, providing key insights on the role of integrated marketing, content and intent data to scale revenue growth.

“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to share our expertise and thought leadership with industry peers and professionals,” said Henson. “Integrated marketing is the key to driving impactful campaigns and achieving business growth in today’s dynamic B2B landscape.”

Machintel’s presence at the Forrester B2B Summit underscored its commitment to unleashing the power of AI and ML in revolutionizing B2B marketing strategies. The company’s innovative solutions empower businesses to harness data intelligence, optimize customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth.

As the summit concluded, Machintel expressed gratitude to all the participants, partners, and attendees for their valuable contributions and meaningful interactions. The company looks forward to connecting with those they couldn’t meet during the event, as well as exploring future collaborations and opportunities.

To learn more about Machintel and its cutting-edge marketing solutions, please visit https://machintel.com/.

About Forrester

Forrester® is a renowned market research firm that provides expert guidance to organizations and technology leaders worldwide to help them excel with technology. Their extensive range of services includes research, consulting, and events that equip businesses with the tools and insights they need to succeed in a constantly evolving landscape. One of the key ways Forrester® helps businesses accelerate their growth is by placing the customer at the heart of their operations, from leadership to strategy and operations.

About Machintel

Machintel provides comprehensive and cost-effective marketing solutions for brands, agencies, tech platforms, and publishers, delivering excellent value for their investment. With over 4,000 campaigns executed annually, Machintel is the trusted partner and go-to choice for marketers and revenue teams across 16 industries, including large enterprises such as the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, mid-market companies, and SMBs. By leveraging Machintel’s expertise in demand generation, data, machine intelligence, technology, media, events, and revenue operations, businesses can successfully drive customer acquisition and expansion at scale, both effectively and efficiently. For more information, visit www.machintel.com.