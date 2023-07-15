Machintel’s Global Media Network, Media 7 Partners with CyFrica to Elevate Cyber Resilience in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Media 7, Machintel’s global media network, joins forces with Tradepass to promote cybersecurity in Africa through CyFrica 2023, Kenya. The event, dedicated to fortifying Kenya’s cyber frontier, takes place on July 18-19, 2023, at The Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi. Through Machintel’s work using data and intelligence for demand generation solutions for some of the world’s largest companies in information security, the organization continues to execute over 4,000 campaigns annually, including some of leading events from the InfoSec world to spread cybersecurity awareness.

Cybersecurity has become an increasingly critical concern in Kenya, especially with the recent rollout of 5G technology. Recognizing the urgent need to address escalating hacking attacks, the National Kenya Computer Incident Response Team Coordination Center reported a significant increase of 268.88% in cyber threat events during July to September 2021. The Government of Kenya also launched the National Cybersecurity Strategy in 2022, aiming to establish a more supportive regulatory framework for cybersecurity. Tradepass, a renowned event organizer specializing in cybersecurity conferences, will facilitate the CyFrica event in Nairobi to foster collaboration in cybersecurity initiatives between the public and private sectors.

CyFrica 2023 is set to attract over 600 leading cybersecurity experts, including government officials and industry leaders such as Andy Chadwick, Head of Africa Cyber Network, UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office; Timothy Were, Deputy Director ICT, Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy; Dr. Vincent Ngundi, Director – Cybersecurity, Communications Authority of Kenya; Daniel Adaramola, CISO of SunTrust Bank Nigeria; Amenyo Lotsu, Information Security Lead at M-KOPA; and Tim Theuri, Executive Head of Cybersecurity at M-PESA Africa among others.

“It’s an honor for Machintel to contribute towards the awareness and implementation of cybersecurity systems in Kenya and Africa. We work with some of the world’s largest companies in information security as well as some of the fastest growing new companies in this area globally, and are delighted to bring our work to Africa as well. With the growing need for data protection and privacy, CyFrica 2023 aligns perfectly with our commitment to raising awareness about cybersecurity and its impact on society,” said Mark Choudhari, CEO of Machintel.

As the official media partner, Media 7 will provide extensive coverage of the event, highlighting key industry trends and thought-leadership discussions from the distinguished speakers and participants. Through comprehensive coverage and content, Machintel aims to contribute to the collective understanding of the cybersecurity challenges faced by Kenya and the innovative solutions proposed during CyFrica 2023.

About Machintel

Machintel provides comprehensive and cost-effective marketing solutions for brands, agencies, tech platforms, and publishers, delivering excellent value for their investment. With over 4,000 campaigns executed annually, Machintel is the trusted partner and go-to choice for marketers and revenue teams across 16 industries, including large enterprises such as the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, mid-market companies, and SMBs. By leveraging Machintel’s expertise in demand generation, data, machine intelligence, technology, media, events, and revenue operations, businesses can successfully drive customer acquisition and expansion at scale, both effectively and efficiently.

About Tradepass

Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers. As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is determined to bring forward the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.