Artplex Gallery presents Chromatic Saturation

Chromatic Saturation

August 12 – September 8, 2023

Opening: Saturday, August 12, 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Welcome to Chromatic Saturation, a vibrant and exhilarating exhibition that celebrates the power of color to ignite the senses and captivate the viewer. In this kaleidoscopic journey, we invite you to immerse yourself in a world where vivid hues, bold compositions, and chromatic elements converge to create an explosion of visual excitement. From electric brushstrokes and meticulous collages to expertly arranged installations that play with light and shadow, each artwork in this featured exhibition harnesses the potential of bright colors to evoke emotions, stimulate the imagination, and leave an indelible impression on each viewer. Prepare to be enveloped in a symphony of chromatic intensity as we explore the boundless possibilities and sheer joy that color can offer.

Alea Pinar Du Pre’s technique involves a fusion of materials, outlooks, and diverse inspirations. With layered materials such as acrylics, printed elements, and gilt captured under an epoxy lens, Pinar Du Pre finds a physical representation of the layered reality she aims to depict in her subjects. Paying tribute to her main influences, Pinar Du Pre describes her style as “Jugendstil Pop-Art”. Distinguishing herself from Pop-Art, which is largely stimulated by the iconography of materialism, Pinar Du Pre’s vision is intimate and intends to subvert the genre.

“The Chandelier series was created to express how we inspire one another,” explains Ash Almonte. “As an artist, I am attempting to portray this idea visually through the expression of light, the light we provide one another. The beauty and complexity of a chandelier are what I find best represent this light. Throughout all my works are hidden winding abstract circles, representing unconditional love without an end or beginning.”

Kate Tova’s work incorporates vibrant, large-scale multimedia artworks infused with reflective mediums and thick textures. Colors splash across the page melding into flourishes of sequins, rhinestones, and glitter. The natural beauty of her subjects is juxtaposed against the “engine of technology” inspiring personal and innovative compositions.

Inspired by minimalism, architectural composition, and geometry, Anna Kruhelska focuses on abstract, three-dimensional paper and wooden wall reliefs. A talented visual artist and practicing architect from Lodz, Poland, Kruhelska merges her expertise in both fields to create works that reflect light, creating mesmerizing effects that depend on the viewer’s perspective. The artist’s works revolve around the interplay of light and shade, contrast, color, and repetitive patterns shaped by folds and hollows.

Since the opening of Artplex Gallery in 2018, the gallery continues to be one of the world’s leading art galleries specializing in high-quality, original contemporary art representing a broad spectrum of major international artists. Right at home in West Hollywood and within immediate proximity to its sister gallery Artspace Warehouse, Artplex Gallery is an expansive modern space that specializes in international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art catering to the visual impact.

This exhibition is open to the public and is free for all to attend.

Artplex Gallery

7377 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 452 – 9628