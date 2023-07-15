Bhartiya City Nikoo Homes 5 New Launch – Thanisandra Main Road, Bangalore

Bangalore, India, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Bhartiya City Nikoo Homes 5 is a luxury apartment project situated on Thanisandra Main Road in Bangalore. The project offers a range of apartments with 1 to 4 bedrooms, including a few studio homes. The sizes of these apartments vary from 400 to 2500 square feet. Nikoo Homes V is a renowned project in North Bengaluru that has become increasingly popular after the success of Nikoo 4. The 3-bedroom apartments come in sizes of 1574 and 1686 square feet, including the carpet area. The project is available at an affordable price with a flexible payment plan that is linked to the construction progress.

To purchase a premium unit in Nikoo 5, a segment of the over 100-acre Bhartiya City Mixed-Use Development Township that includes a shopping mall, Leela residences and hotels, a school, offices, and social infrastructure, you can complete and submit an Expression of Interest Form (EOI). The construction of these apartments has already commenced, and they are projected to be finished by 2028 according to RERA regulations.

The address of Bhartiya City Nikoo 5 is conveniently located near popular landmarks like Manyata Tech Park, Nagavara Outer Ring Road (ORR), Metro Station, International Airport Road, Hebbal, and Hennur Road. If you’re interested in making a good investment that promises high returns and appreciation, you might want to consider the branded apartments available at Nikoo 5. We can provide you with information regarding the launch of Nikoo 5, including details about flat availability, sale prices, master layout and floor plan designs, and payment plans.