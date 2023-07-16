New York, USA, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a US-based CRO serving the global life science research community, has recently launched a suite of research solutions to assist researchers in the study of Type III cell death, including Regulator Characterization, Regulator Identification, Mechanism Study, and Phenotype Analysis.

Cell death, survival, proliferation and differentiation are the fundamental processes of life. Cell death plays a key role in embryonic development, maintaining the homeostasis of the organism and eliminating damaged cells. It was originally classified into three types (1): type I cell death (apoptosis), type II cell death (autophagy), and type III cell death (necrosis). All three types can be executed by different, sometimes overlapping, signaling pathways that respond to specific stimuli.

Necrosis is characterized by cell swelling, plasma membrane rupture, and loss of organelle structures without chromatin cohesion. Although necrosis can occur as a result of irreparable cellular damage, there is at least one pathway of active necrosis. This form of cell death involves several signaling pathways, all of which center on the activation of receptor-interacting protein kinase 3 (RIP3), which is activated upon recruitment to macromolecular complexes downstream of various cell surface receptors: DRs, Toll-like receptors (TLRs), and T-cell receptors (TCRs).

In addition, DNA damage can directly induce the formation of RIP3 activation platforms independent of cell surface receptor binding. Finally, RIP3-dependent necrosis is also triggered by cell membrane DNA sensors, DNA-dependent activator of interferon (DAI) regulatory factors following viral infection, and the presence of double-stranded viral DNA in the cell membrane.

As a trusted CRO, CD Biosciences offers comprehensive solutions for all aspects of life science research, particularly type III cell death. These death research solutions include, but are not limited to the following:

(1)Regulator Identification, identifying gene regulators involved in cell death signaling pathways.

(2)Regulator Characterization, studying the molecular function of a certain regulator in cell death signaling pathways.

(3)Mechanism Study, investigating the regulatory mechanisms of specific regulators.

(4)Phenotype Analysis, analyzing cellular phenotypes regulated by the gene/protein of interest.

(5)Cell Death Characterization, identifying and characterizing the types of cell death under certain conditions.

CD Biosciences is dedicated to meeting all the needs of researchers in signaling pathway research and can support customers’ innovative discoveries by providing high-quality reagents and comprehensive solutions. If you’re interested in learning more about cell death solutions or other signaling pathways, please visit CD BioSciences at https://www.cd-biosciences.com/.

About CD BioSciences

CD BioSciences is a trusted research product supplier and CRO based in New York. With high-quality reagents and comprehensive services, CD BioSciences is a one-stop shop devoted to advancing signaling pathway studies for researchers. The company is committed to fulfilling all demands in the research of signaling pathways and provides high-quality reagents and comprehensive solutions to support innovative discoveries.