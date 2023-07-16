14th New Media Film Festival® Unveils Esteemed Global Award Winners, Championing the Pinnacle of New Media Storytelling

Pioneering Films from 22 Nations Earn Acclaim across an Array of Categories, Underlining the Festival’s Pledge to Innovation, Inclusivity, and Artistic Brilliance

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — The New Media Film Festival®, known for championing stories worth telling, is thrilled to unveil the winners of its 14th annual event. After receiving an impressive array of 106 films from 22 countries, this year’s competition has been nothing short of extraordinary. https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com

Since its founding in 2009, the festival has consistently upheld the rich diversity of creative expression, bridging gaps between ages, cultures, and media formats. This year’s winners reflect this commitment. Their standout submissions include an impressive slate of 37 world premieres, 10 US premieres, and 41 LA premieres, showcasing the festival’s broad, international appeal.

“We feel very privileged to bring well-deserved recognition to these incredibly gifted artists who not only showcase mastery of their craft but also remain dedicated to preserving the authenticity of their creative vision,” remarked the festival organizers. “Their narratives genuinely resonate with audiences, their artistic visions are undeniably unique, and their unwavering commitment to their craft serves as a constant source of inspiration for everyone involved.”

An esteemed panel of judges from Marvel, HBO, PBS, BBC, Simon & Schuster, and Rolling Stone had the challenging yet rewarding task of determining the winners in the 28 competing categories. These categories, blending Classic and Technology themes, had participants vie for a substantial prize pool of $45,000, reflecting the festival’s commitment to fostering and recognizing talent.

Yet, the festival is also proud to serve as a bridge between creators and industry stalwarts. Representatives from AMC, Netflix, PBS, Amazon, Tubi, WB, FilmRise, ROKU, iTunes, and Gamebox were part of the event, making it a valuable platform for networking, collaboration, and potential content acquisitions.

The New Media Film Festival® extends beyond a typical event; it stands as a powerful catalyst for evolution in the storytelling arena. While honoring their winners, they simultaneously cast a hopeful eye toward the future of media and storytelling. This future is continually molded by the unique narratives and innovative techniques brought forth by the festival’s winners and participants.

While the festival honors its winners, it’s equally important to commend all participants. Each has contributed uniquely to the rich mosaic of stories, ideas, and perspectives, affirming the New Media Film Festival® as a global stage for creativity and innovation.

The victors of the 14th New Media Film Festival® signify the pinnacle of creative achievement in the new media sector. Their narratives transcend geographical and cultural boundaries, illuminating the immense potential of new media. Their works mirror the intricacies of our global society and showcase the transformative power of storytelling.

Looking ahead, the festival lauds the spirit of creativity and innovation embodied by its winners. These storytellers prove that each tale, in its unique rendering, possesses the power to inspire, stimulate thought, and instigate change. The festival extends its sincere congratulations to them and anticipates their future creations with eagerness.

As the curtain falls on the 14th New Media Film Festival®, gratitude is extended to all participants, winners, judges, and attendees for their invaluable contributions to this unique convergence of creativity and storytelling. The festival raises a toast to continued groundbreaking narratives in the years to follow!

