White Hat Academy: The Trusted Institution Offering 10+ In-Demand Courses

Kolkata, India, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Today, with the rise of growing internet adoption in India, it has become more crucial than ever for businesses to make online marketing a major part of their sales campaign. The demand for skilled professionals in this domain is skyrocketing day by day, but the market has also been noticing a lack of resources in terms of skills and hands-on experience.

This is what White Hat Academy is trying to diminish through its aim to train young talents in India in a highly affordable way. White Hat Academy features more than 10 in-demand courses that can be a game changer, whether you are about to start your career or willing to switch industries.

Top 5 Courses Offered By White Hat Academy

Digital marketing course: The digital marketing course is one of their most-taken courses, not only because of the demand and scope of this career but also because of the curriculum and qualified faculty who are Google and Microsoft Certified professionals with 3+ years of real-life work experience. In this course, students will learn the fundamentals of digital marketing, along with the basics of SEO, search engines, social media marketing, and certain tools that will help kickstart their careers.

SAP: In the IT domain, SAP has garnered much attention and popularity among students and IT professionals. The primary reasons behind this are the exposure and earning scope of the professionals. In the SAP course, you will learn everything that you need to get a comprehensive knowledge of SAP, including ABAP, ABAP with HANA, BASIS, SAP HANA 2.0, SAP BW HANA, and so much more.

Candidates can also apply for SAP Global Certification, which is awarded by SAP Inc. and is valid across multiple industries and organisations.

HTML, CSS, and PHP: At White Hat Academy, students can also get their hands on the prime pillars of web development in detail and gain comprehensive knowledge on the subject. Students can learn about HTML from the basics to the intermediate level. These include fundamental concepts, HTML tags, Forms in HTML, etc.

The CSS course is also merged with this course, where you can learn about the basic concepts of CSS, CSS values, syntax, properties, and more. This course also features a short section on Java script.

The PHP course is another crucial part of learning web development that White Hat Academy offers. Students will get hands-on experience in the fundamental concepts of PHP, PHP language building blocks, conditional statements, arrays, state management, MySQL, and more.

Content writing: Content is King! The phrase can be heard everywhere and for all the right reasons. The demand for content writing is only growing with each passing day. White Hat Academy ensures that the students get comprehensive knowledge of what content writing is and how to build a career out of this skill with their 3-hour course.

UI/UX design: White Hat Academy also offers web design courses where you can learn the concept of UI design, the importance of colours, fonts, and more, the basics of Figma, and the uses of various palettes, to name a few.

To learn more about their courses in detail, visit https://whitehat.education/

About White Hat Academy

Located in Kolkata, White Hat Academy has been a prominent name in the industry. The sister company of SERP Consultancy, White Hat Academy, ensures the training of young talents to secure them a future in the digital space.