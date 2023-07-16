Digital Folks Offers Affordable Shopify Web Development Services in Canada

Vancouver, Canada, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — New businesses depend highly on websites for their growth and branding. To help new businesses to flourish and expand, Digital Folks has now started offering Shopify Services for online stores and new businesses. The company provides affordable web development services to improve business sales.

Big move for upcoming online businesses

Most online businesses in Canada run through attractive websites. To aid those businesses in improving their brand presence, the company offers affordable packages of Shopify Development Services.

At the launch event, the CEO of the company says, “Many small online businesses are currently coming up in various parts of Canada. The increasing demand for web development services clearly shows how online businesses are adopting the concept of developing attractive websites for their customers. Our Shopify Development Company in Canada develops some of the most responsive websites for small online stores.

We have a competent staff of web developers to develop robust and engaging websites. Every website that our team develops has a creative layout and amazing features. We also provide customized website designs for many companies.

Our company is a reputed Shopify Development Agency with long experience and a good web development team. We have created many responsive websites with new features for different clients and online businesses. Our skilled web developers are well-versed with all the features of Shopify and they develop robust sites by adding Shopify add-ons. They provide the best support and maintenance after developing every website.”

The easy online booking process for businesses

The CEO adds, “Our Shopify Development Agency in Canada offers simple and hassle-free online booking of services. The companies can book our web development services on our official website. We offer special web development packages for small companies and startups.

We have also added various payment modes for ease of payment. This move by our company is a positive initiative for the development of online businesses.”

About Digital Folks

