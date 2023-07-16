Cath Services Expands into Woking, Surrey, Bringing Quality Home Maintenance Services to the Community

Godalming, UK, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — CATH Services, a reputable name in the construction industry, is excited to announce its expansion of building contractor services into Woking, Surrey. With a commitment to excellence, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction, CATH Services aims to bring their renowned expertise to homeowners and businesses in the local community, offering top-tier construction and renovation solutions.

The expansion into Woking marks a significant milestone for CATH Services as they broaden their reach and extend their professional services to a new area. With a solid reputation built on integrity, quality workmanship, and a customer-centric approach, CATH Services is poised to become a trusted partner for all construction and renovation needs in Woking.

“We are delighted to offer our comprehensive building contractor services to the residents and businesses of Woking,” said Peter Priskin, one of the founders of CATH Services. “Our team of highly skilled professionals is dedicated to delivering superior craftsmanship, timely solutions, and exceptional customer service. By expanding into Woking, we are excited to bring our expertise to a new community and establish ourselves as the go-to building contractor service provider.”

CATH Services offers a wide range of construction and renovation services tailored to meet the unique needs and visions of their clients. From new home construction and home extensions to commercial renovations and remodeling projects, their experienced team of builders, architects, and project managers ensures that each project is executed with precision and attention to detail.

With their commitment to using high-quality materials and employing the latest construction techniques, CATH Services ensures that each project is built to the highest standards of durability, aesthetics, and functionality. Their comprehensive range of services covers all aspects of construction, including design, planning, project management, structural work, electrical and plumbing installations, interior finishes, and more.

In addition to their technical expertise, CATH Services places great emphasis on providing exceptional customer service. Their friendly and professional team collaborates closely with clients to understand their vision and bring it to life. By fostering open communication, transparency, and delivering on promises, CATH Services aims to exceed customer expectations and build long-term relationships based on trust and reliability.

“We understand that construction and renovation projects are significant investments for our clients, both in terms of finances and emotions. That’s why we are dedicated to delivering the highest standards of craftsmanship and customer satisfaction,” added Peter Priskin. “Our expansion into Woking allows us to bring our commitment to excellence and reliable solutions to a new customer base.”

CATH Services invites homeowners and businesses in Woking and the surrounding areas to experience their top-tier building services. With their expansion, they aim to provide exceptional craftsmanship, reliable project management, and personalised attention to detail, ensuring that every construction and renovation project is a success.

For more information about CATH Services and their comprehensive building contractor services in Woking, please visit their website at www.cathservices.co.uk/builders/woking/.

About CATH Services:

CATH Services Ltd is a Godalming based, family owned building and property maintenance company. They guarantee excellent service every time, and promise that their team are reliable and hardworking, for a mutual experience of respect and satisfaction. They skilled team use only the most modern equipment and advanced techniques for the highest quality.