CRMJetty Announces New Partnership with RamRei Energy to Drive Innovation in the Energy Sector

Ahmedabad, India, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — CRMJetty, a leading CRM solutions company, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with RamRei Energy, a renowned energy solutions provider based in Spain. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations, leveraging their expertise to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value in the energy industry.

RamRei Energy brings extensive experience working with multidisciplinary teams in private companies, government entities, and service line companies. Their expertise in investigating customer satisfaction and solving complex problems provides a solid background for the preparation and execution of all technical aspects that drive the energy business.

Regarding the partnership, Reinaldo Ramirez, COO of RamRei Energy, expressed their enthusiasm, stating, “The good thing about partnering with CRMJetty has been the opportunity to explore other lines of business within the IT solutions. RamRei has benefited from a growing market intelligence operator in Europe. We have received value through intelligent market information, helping us make smarter decisions. Additionally, we have improved our marketing head positioning by gaining insights into our competitors and enhancing RamRei’s digital presence.”

When asked about the partnership, Maulik Shah, CEO of CRMJetty said, “RamRei Energy is an exceptional partner for us, and we are thrilled to embark on this strategic journey together. Their expertise in the energy sector and their track record of working with diverse teams and government entities make them ideal collaborators. This partnership will enable us to combine our strengths and resources to drive innovation, deliver outstanding solutions, and create a lasting impact in the energy industry. Together, we are confident that we will redefine the future of this sector and provide unparalleled value to our customers.”

By joining forces, CRMJetty and RamRei Energy aim to leverage their combined strengths and resources to create innovative solutions, expand their market presence, and provide enhanced value to their customers. This partnership opens up exciting opportunities for both organizations to shape the future of the energy sector.

About CRMJetty:

Biztech IT Consultancy’s subsidiary, CRMJetty, specializes in creating highly customizable portal solutions for CRM systems. They prioritize data security and seamless integration, providing a variety of products tailored for various CRM platforms such as Dynamics 365, Salesforce, Suite, Sugar. With over 120 successful custom portal integrations, their extensive experience in CRM portal development and commitment to customer satisfaction is evident. CRMJetty’s solutions enable businesses to improve their CRM capabilities, streamline processes, and enhance customer interactions while minimizing complexities and ensuring data security.

About RamRei Energy:

RamRei Energy is a prominent energy solutions provider based in Spain. With vast experience working with diverse teams and government entities, RamRei Energy excels in delivering comprehensive technical expertise and driving success in the energy business.

