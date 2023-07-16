Jordans Garage Godalming Announces New Ownership

GODALMING, UK, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Jordans Garage, a well-established and trusted automotive service provider in Godalming, is thrilled to announce a change in ownership. Under new management, the renowned establishment is set to elevate its commitment to exceptional service, customer satisfaction, and technological advancements.

The transition in ownership marks an exciting chapter for Jordans Garage, as it embraces fresh ideas, innovation, and a renewed dedication to exceeding customer expectations. The new owners, Best Service Centre, bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, ensuring a seamless transition and a revitalized focus on automotive excellence.

“We are delighted to take the helm of Jordans Garage and build upon its solid foundation,” stated Dan Gunner, one of the new owners of Jordans Garage Godalming. “Our mission is to provide the highest quality automotive services, combining traditional values with cutting-edge technology to deliver an unparalleled experience for our customers.”

As part of their commitment to delivering exceptional service, the new owners plan to invest in the latest diagnostic equipment and tools, ensuring precise and efficient repairs. By embracing advancements in automotive technology, Jordan’s Garage will be at the forefront of industry standards, guaranteeing that customers’ vehicles receive top-tier care.

Under the new ownership, Jordans Garage will expand its range of services to cater to the diverse needs of its loyal customer base. From routine maintenance, such as oil changes and tyre rotations, to complex engine repairs and electrical diagnostics, Jordans Garage will continue to be the go-to destination for all automotive needs.

Moreover, the new management team is dedicated to fostering a culture of customer-centricity and transparency. They aim to create an environment where customers feel valued, understood, and confident in the services provided. Friendly and knowledgeable staff will be on hand to address queries, offer expert advice, and ensure a seamless experience from start to finish.

“I want to assure our customers that while there is a change in ownership, the exceptional service and commitment to quality they have come to expect from Jordans Garage will only be further enhanced,” added Dan Gunner. “We are excited to embark on this journey, and we look forward to building long-lasting relationships with our customers based on trust, reliability, and exceptional automotive care.”

The change in ownership at Jordans Garage Godalming represents an exciting opportunity to further elevate the automotive services provided in the region. With a renewed focus on customer satisfaction, advanced technology, and a wide range of automotive solutions, the new owners are committed to positioning Jordans Garage as the premier destination for all automotive needs.

For more information, please visit the official Jordan’s Garage Godalming website at www.jordansgaragegodalming.co.uk.

About Jordans Garage Godalming:

Jordans Garage Godalming is a renowned automotive service provider located in Godalming, United Kingdom. With a strong commitment to exceptional service, quality repairs, and customer satisfaction, Jordans Garage has built a solid reputation over the years. Under new ownership, the garage aims to enhance its service offerings and embrace cutting-edge technology to provide the best automotive care possible.