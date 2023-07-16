Introducing Douglas Heise: A Marketing Powerhouse Joins Machintel’s Team of Innovators!

La Jolla, CA, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Machintel, a prominent provider of advanced marketing AI/ML technology and data analytics solutions, is delighted to welcome Douglas Heise as our new Director of Product & Content Marketing. With over 22 years of experience in revenue-driving product marketing, Douglas brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to our organization.

In his previous roles, Douglas has consistently demonstrated his ability to shape go-to-market strategies that ignite unparalleled success for enterprises. His unique talent for translating intricate technological solutions into captivating product stories has driven revenue growth for numerous companies.

“I am excited to be part of Machintel’s dynamic team and contribute to its continued growth and innovation,” Douglas commented. “The company’s dedication to leveraging data and technology to drive meaningful results is inspiring, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to elevate the product and content marketing efforts.”

Throughout his career, Douglas has collaborated closely with product teams, shaping go-to-market strategies, positioning, and sales enablement efforts across a portfolio of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions for retailers and brands. He has also played a pivotal role in reimagining buyer personas and sales collateral in anticipation of relaunches.

“Douglas’s extensive experience in the marketing industry has been instrumental in guiding companies through transformative periods,” commented Mark Choudhari. “His leadership, strategic thinking, and ability to build relationships have consistently resulted in successful brand overhauls, rebranding efforts, and impactful product shifts.”

Furthermore, Douglas has been a key player in driving global Master Data Management (MDM) product messaging, positioning, vision, and approach by working closely with the global GS1 organization as a primary GDSN evangelist. Prior to joining Machintel, Douglas held prominent positions at renowned companies such as Hewlett Packard, Siemens, BBC, Salsify, and Panvidea. He has successfully led go-to-market strategies, executed comprehensive brand overhauls, developed marketing campaigns, and provided strategic planning and support for industry-leading digital content solutions.

About Machintel:

Machintel provides comprehensive and cost-effective marketing solutions for brands, agencies, tech platforms, and publishers, delivering excellent value for their investment. With over 4,000 campaigns executed annually, Machintel is the trusted partner and go-to choice for marketers and revenue teams across over 16 industries, including large enterprises such as the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, mid-market companies, and SMBs. By leveraging Machintel’s expertise in demand generation, data, machine intelligence, technology, media, events, and revenue operations, businesses can successfully drive customer acquisition and expansion at scale, both effectively and efficiently. For more information, visit www.machintel.com.