HDTV Supply and Matrox Forge a Powerful New Partnership to Transform the Audio-Visual Industry

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of high-definition video equipment, and Matrox, a globally recognized pioneer in cutting-edge video and imaging technologies, are delighted to announce their strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the audio-visual industry. This collaboration combines the expertise, resources, and market presence of both companies to deliver innovative solutions that will redefine how video content is captured, processed, and displayed.

Driven by a shared commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, HDTV Supply and Matrox are poised to make a significant impact in the audio-visual market. By leveraging their collective strengths, the companies aim to create a synergy that will drive the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, enhance visual aesthetics, and provide unmatched solutions for professionals across various industries.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and Matrox signifies a deep dedication to meeting the evolving needs of customers and staying ahead of industry trends. By combining their expertise, the companies will develop comprehensive solutions that integrate high-quality video equipment with advanced video processing and display technologies, empowering users to achieve exceptional visual results with precision and efficiency.

A primary focus of this partnership is to provide professionals with state-of-the-art video capture and processing solutions that deliver outstanding image quality, versatility, and performance. HDTV Supply’s extensive range of high-definition video equipment, coupled with Matrox’s industry-leading video processing technologies, will enable content creators, broadcasters, and videographers to capture and process stunning visuals with unmatched clarity, color accuracy, and detail.

Furthermore, the partnership will drive the development of innovative display solutions that cater to the diverse needs of professionals in various industries. HDTV Supply’s expertise in video equipment, combined with Matrox’s cutting-edge display technologies, will offer users high-performance displays, video walls, and multi-display solutions that deliver exceptional visual experiences, whether in control rooms, digital signage installations, command centers, or other professional applications.

The partnership will also prioritize the integration of emerging technologies such as high dynamic range (HDR), wide color gamut (WCG), and immersive audio-visual experiences. HDTV Supply and Matrox will collaborate to develop solutions that support these technologies, enabling users to create visually captivating content and deliver engaging, immersive experiences to audiences.

Additionally, the partnership will foster collaboration in research and development, ensuring that both companies stay at the forefront of technological advancements and industry standards. HDTV Supply and Matrox will establish joint teams to explore emerging audio-visual technologies, conduct experiments, and drive continuous innovation, enabling customers to benefit from the latest advancements in video capture, processing, and display solutions.

HDTV Supply and Matrox are excited about the immense potential this partnership holds for the audio-visual industry. By combining their resources, expertise, and shared commitment to innovation, the companies are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that redefine visual aesthetics, empower professionals, and elevate the overall audio-visual experience.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com