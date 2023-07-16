Westchester Puppies & Kittens Highlights the Importance Of Meeting Pets Before Purchasing

HARTSDALE, NEW YORK, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ —Everything can be purchased online these days. Even pets. But one New York pet connection company is staying true to traditional methods of selling kittens and puppies. Meeting a pet in-person is something Westchester Puppies & Kittens emphasizes to new pet owners and believes it’s essential to building a bond with their new furry friends.

There are several advantages to meeting a puppy or kitten first before making a final decision. Different breeds have different temperaments, and each pet has its own unique personality. Some are more energetic and need more attention, while others do not. Westchester Puppies & Kittens go over what to expect from each breed and with their own pets for sale.

Low on space? Not all breeds do well in small spaces. Some are escape artists and need a larger room to run, and Westchester Puppies & Kittens help new pet owners identify the breeds that work for their situations. This gives families and their new puppy or kitten the best chance of successfully blending.

When purchasing online, you might be so impressed with the pictures and eager to have a full-blooded or designer puppy that the credibility of the breeder is overlooked. Physically visiting a kennel can prevent the sad situation of purchasing from puppy mills and non-reputable breeders that don’t provide health care or guarantees of health.

Westchester Puppies & Kittens has a wide selection of puppies and kittens to choose from on their website. With adorable eyes and attractive coats, customers often fall head over heels instantly. Eager to adopt based on looks alone, certain qualities are overlooked. And purchasing a pet without meeting them first won’t always go as families envisioned. Their temperament might not be as expected, or they might not be friendly with kids.

Interacting with a dog or cat before taking them home can give greater insight as to how they will fit in with a household, including small children and even other pets. Because their dogs and cats are around other animals, Westchester Puppies & Kittens can give you valuable information as to whether or not the pet chosen would work with your family dynamic.

The great news for those wishing to adopt from the New York pet seller is there isn’t a wait time for things like visiting the vet. Westchester Puppies & Kittens takes care of everything. The company encourages families to come out, mingle with the available pets and see what feels like a natural fit before making a final selection.

Once a family has chosen their new fur baby, Westchester Puppies & Kittens will provide all the information needed to properly care for them. Ms. Grey adds, “We also include health guarantees and courtesy vet visits with all of our puppies for your peace of mind.”

Though it can seem easier to click and pay for a new adorable kitten or pup to add to your family, meeting them first ensures a smoother transition—for both the pet and the family.

Interested in becoming a pet parent? Westchester Puppies & Kittens has most of their litters online for prospective fur-baby parents to browse. They specialize in dog breeds, including French Bulldogs, English Bulldogs, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles, and Dachshunds. They also carry adorable kitten breeds like Russian Blue, Persians, Siamese, and the highly-sought after Maine Coons.

For more information about Westchester Puppies & Kittens and their available pets for sale, visit https://www.westchesterpuppies.com/. For questions about adoption, please call (914) 437-7600.