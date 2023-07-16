Vedanta Air Ambulance Services in Mumbai Performs the Relocation Process with ICU Air Ambulances

Mumbai, India, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Shifting patients to a healthcare center has never been so easy before the inception of the air medical evacuation services that guarantee to be available to relocate patients without laying any discomfort or trauma to the patients. Vedanta Air Ambulance is offering Air Ambulance from Mumbai via medically outfitted air ambulances that are helpful in transferring patients quickly to cut short the waiting time. All our air ambulances are equipped with advanced safety measures that make sure the journey doesn’t get concluded with any complications, and we deliver quality service for a risk-free experience.

We offer medical evacuation service in a time-critical manner and ensure the shifting process doesn’t seem troublesome to the patients. We deliver medical transfers to patients from one place to another in need of better care and advanced treatment until the evacuation process comes to a halt. Our efficiency in maintaining the greatest care at the time of transfer has made us the best alternative that helps in relocating patients efficiently. The charter medical flights utilized by us include Boeing, Falcon, B 200, C 90, etc., and are offering safe and comforting medical transfers with the help of state-of-the-art equipment and supplies present inside the Air Ambulance Services in Mumbai.

Take Vedanta Air Ambulance Services in Chennai at the Time of Emergency

We at Vedanta Air Ambulance Services in Chennai don’t put stress on the health of the patient and guarantee the life of your ailing relative in safer hands until the evacuation process gets completed. Our air ambulance is designed keeping in mind every detail related to the medical condition of the patients and makes the transfer process risk-free in every sense. We don’t perform the process of transfer in a troublesome manner and keep a check on the health of the ailing individuals.

Once we at Air Ambulance in Chennai were preparing to shift a patient to the medical center for advanced treatment in Chennai when we got informed that the family of the patient is finding it difficult to reach the airport and is dependent on a commercial means of transport. We hurriedly sent our ground ambulance to pick the patient up from the residing hospital and equipped the ambulance carrier with all the essential medical equipment that was needed to keep the health of the patient stable. So whenever you feel the need for transferring a patient to another location, choose our service!