STMicroelectronics STM32H5 Series of Microcontrollers (MCUs) Featured by Future Electronics in THE EDGE

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently featured the STMicroelectronics STM32H5 Series of Microcontrollers (MCUs) in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The STM32H5 series by STMicroelectronics is based on the 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M33 core running as high as 250 MHz. It offers the best combination of performance and security, in an affordable way.

The STM32H5 provides a scalable security offer to address every need, including the security requirements of IoT devices. Developers can choose between several offers ranging from: the most essential security services to fully certified building blocks maintained by ST over the product lifecycle. This MCU series gives you more flexibility in your design choices.

To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/stmicroelectronics-stm32h5-series-microcontrollers. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Register here to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 45 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media contact:

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###