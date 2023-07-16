CD Bioparticles Launches Locust Bean Gum for Biopharmaceutical Applications

New York, USA, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, has launched a new line of Locust Bean Gum with advanced technical platforms to help scientists advance biopharmaceutical research.

Over the past few decades, researchers have been working on developing delivery systems that can reduce side effects while improving efficacy. Natural polymers are used in a wide range of pharmaceutical formulations, including solid monolithic matrix systems, implants, films, beads, microparticles, nanoparticles, inhalable and injectable systems, as well as viscous liquid and gel formulations. In these dosage forms, polymeric materials serve various functions such as binders, matrix formers, drug release modifiers, coatings, thickeners or tackifiers, stabilizers, disintegrants, solubilizers, emulsifiers, suspending agents, gelling agents and bioadhesives.

Due to the specificity of Locust Bean Gum (LBG) and its gelling ability along with synergistic effects with other polysaccharides, there is an increasing interest in its application in biopharmaceuticals. LBG is a neutral polysaccharide composed of mannose and galactose units and is a galactomannan. It is extracted from the seeds of the carob tree (Ceratonia siliqua), which is abundant in the Mediterranean region, although its distribution also extends to various parts of North Africa, South America and Asia. There are several synonyms for this polysaccharide, such as such as carob bean gum, carob seed gum, carob flour, or even ceratonia.

LBG is utilized in the development of several drug delivery systems such as tablets, capsules, beads, microspheres, gels and polymer films. LBG-based formulations exhibit sustained release patterns and in a few formulations LBG also has mucoadhesive properties. CD Bioparticles now offers Locust Bean Gum to help researchers and scientists overcome the challenges they face in developing delivery systems.

CD Bioparticles provides customers with biocompatible drug delivery systems, including a variety of biodegradable polymers such as Dextrans, Chitosans, Deparins, and Alginates. These polymers help researchers overcome a variety of obstacles such as lengthy chemical synthesis and purification, limited material selection for additive manufacturing precision medicine, unpredictable or uncontrollable degradation rates of drug-carrying cargoes, and denaturation of biomolecules during binding.

Together with these biodegradable polymers, this new line of Locust Bean Gum will provide customers with a wide range of benefits, including broad coverage of the functionalized biomolecules useful for customized conjugation, modification, and crosslinking applications, precise formulation of the polymer components to control the degradation time for different drug delivery and bio-graft applications, and diverse solidification of the materials for additive manufacturing of precision medicine.

For more information about CD Bioparticles’ new line of Locust Bean Gum, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.net/locust-bean-gum.

