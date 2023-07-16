Lynnwood Dental Studio offers Emergency Tooth Extraction & Surgical Tooth Extraction

Lynnwood, WA, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Lynnwood Dental Studio is the best dental clinic in Lynnwood, WA. They have a team of skilled dentists who have years of experience in dental services. Their services include professional teeth cleaning, emergency dentistry, emergency tooth extraction, teeth whitening, veneers & crowns, implants, emergency appointments, orthodontic procedures, and more. As a trusted dental clinic, they realize the value of maintaining good oral health and are focused on helping patients in achieving a bright and healthy smile.

Emergency Tooth & Surgical Tooth Extraction

Tooth extraction, including surgical tooth extraction, may be necessary for various reasons. It is commonly performed to address severe tooth damage, such as extensive decay or fractures, that cannot be treated through other means. Additionally, a tooth may have so much decay that it puts the surrounding teeth at risk of decay. Orthodontic treatment sometimes necessitates tooth extraction to create space for proper alignment.

Cost of Tooth Extraction

Depending on whether it’s a simple extraction or a surgical extraction, removing a tooth at Lynnwood Dental Studio might cost between $185 and $300.

Wisdom Tooth Extraction

Wisdom tooth extraction is necessary for several reasons.They can lead to overcrowding and misalignment. Additionally, wisdom teeth are located at the back of the mouth, making them difficult to clean, increasing the risk of decay and gum disease. Removing wisdom teeth is necessary to alleviate discomfort, prevent complications, maintain oral health, and preserve the alignment of existing teeth.

Cost of Wisdom Tooth Extraction

Depending on how the tooth is affected in the bone, Lynnwood Dental Studio costs between $300 and $500 for wisdom teeth extraction.

Your oral health deserves expert attention. Professional dental specialists are ready to assist you with complete dental cleaning services. To schedule an emergency Tooth Extraction or wisdom tooth Extraction, visit the website at https://www.lynnwooddentalstudio.com/tooth-extractions or call (425) 778 5665 or email at sumandmd@lynnwooddentalstudio.com.

About the Company:

Lynnwood Dental Studio was founded in Lynnwood, WA. They aim to provide patients with beautiful smiles. They are a purpose-built dental clinic in Lynnwood that offers the highest quality and professional teeth cleaning, affordable dental crowns, and implant dentistry to patients of all ages. They provide professional dental advice on keeping your teeth healthy and provide general dental services and some specialty services. Their dental practice is committed to delivering the highest quality of dental care.