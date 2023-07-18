Local Financial Company Launches Innovative Coaching Services for Self-Employed Professionals

Westchester County, New York, USA, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — B&M Financial Management Services, a leading provider of accounting and tax services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new coaching program specifically tailored for self-employed professionals. With the rising number of individuals choosing self-employment as a career path, B&M Financial Management Services is committed to supporting these ambitious entrepreneurs in achieving their business goals and realizing their full potential.

The new coaching services aim to address the unique challenges faced by self-employed professionals and provide them with the guidance, strategies, and resources necessary to thrive in their entrepreneurial journey. The program focuses on empowering individuals to develop the skills, mindset, and strategies required to build and grow a successful and sustainable business.

“Our team at B&M Financial Management Services understands the intricate nature of being self-employed. We recognize the need for specialized coaching services that cater to the distinct challenges and opportunities faced by self-employed professionals,” said Theresa Todman, CEO of B&M Financial Management Services. “Our new coaching program is designed to equip self-employed individuals with the tools and knowledge they need to overcome obstacles, leverage their strengths, and achieve remarkable success.”

The coaching services offered by the owner of B&M Financial Management Services, Theresa Todman, will cover a wide range of areas vital to the success of self-employed professionals. These include goal setting and strategic planning, business development and marketing strategies, financial management, time management, effective communication, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. The program also places a strong emphasis on building resilience, fostering a growth mindset, and overcoming self-limiting beliefs.

One of the distinguishing features of B&M Financial Management Service’s coaching services is the highly personalized and tailored approach. Each client will receive one-on-one coaching sessions Theresa Todman who will assess their unique needs and aspirations she will work collaboratively with clients to develop customized action plans, provide ongoing support, and hold them accountable to their goals.

To celebrate the launch of the new coaching services, B&M Financial Management is offering an exclusive introductory offer to new clients. This limited-time offer includes a complimentary 1:1 strategy session to explore the client’s business goals and challenges, allowing them to experience the value of professional coaching firsthand.

Self-employed professionals seeking to elevate their business performance, overcome obstacles, and unlock their full potential are encouraged to visit B&M Financial Management Service’s website at https://www.bmfms.com for more information and to schedule your free coaching session.

—————————–

About B&M Financial Management

B & M Financial Management Services, a black woman-owned business, is a leading provider of business, accounting and financial support services. Focusing on high quality, competitive and flexible pricing to meet the needs of our clients with the highest quality of service our clients expect from their professional service provider.

Established in 2005 and headquartered in Westchester County, New York, we have been providing a full suite of business, accounting, financial support services to entrepreneurs, small business owners, and managers of a diversity of business industries.

Our professional team brings years of experience, technology, and a commitment to achieve positive results, through long term plans to improve cash-flow, proven financial systems and financial management to maximize profit potential, B&M Financial Management Services supports clients in transforming their lives and businesses.

Media Contact:

Michelle Jones

B&M Financial Management Services

general@bmfms.com