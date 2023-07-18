Top-of-the-line Commercial Splash Pads from Empex Watertoys®

Based in Canada, Empex Watertoys® is one of the leading suppliers of commercial splash pads. With unique themes and solid designs for recreational facilities and water playgrounds, Empex Watertoys® has the finest products for indoor and outdoor commercial splash pads.

Ontario, Canada, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — Since its first trailblazing innovation in an innovative water play area in 1971 at Ontario Place in Toronto, water play has come a long way. With an out-of-the-box design, Empex Watertoys® was spearheaded by the creativity of its founder and president, Wyeth Tracy. Seeing how creative splash areas can get, Wyeth decided to incorporate his more than two decades of experience in the amusement park sector into the leisure industry. With a rock-solid engineering background and experience in maintenance and patron liability, he developed a water bike, water shooter, and water totter as his first three products . Since then, there has been no turning back!

The company uses composite and specialty plastic to construct agile and creative water toys for splash pads of all shapes and sizes. With a close focus on safety and durability, Empex Watertoys® create products that are interactive and low-maintenance. You get to choose from an extensive inventory of themes and water toys that are lightweight, durable and easy to install. A spokesperson from the Empex team says: “We thrive to be the twist in water play, and every day we customize our products to meet the expectations of our customers and stand the test of time.”

Want to get a quote for commercial splash pads or need more information? Visit their website at www.watertoys.com and contact their team now!

About the company:

Since 1986, Empex Watertoys® has designed and built splash pad equipment and water features that are enjoyed by patrons of all ages in over 50 countries around the world. Our 20,000 sq. ft. design and manufacturing facility is dedicated to creative, fun and interactive concepts and designs, and the building of the safest, most enjoyable and durable water toys and equipment.

Contact Information:

Phone: 905.649.5047 | 1 800 833 8580

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2