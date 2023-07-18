KA02 Assessment Help- Ask An Expert At CDRAustralia.Org

Upper Hut, New Zealand, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — KA02 knowledge assessment is mandatory for engineering candidates who want to migrate to New Zealand but they do not have a Washington Accord-accredited qualification. Such engineering candidates need to showcase their equivalent level of engineering knowledge in their discipline. You all need to prepare the required documentation to support your elements of knowledge profile. You should describe three or four engineering projects or activities that you have been involved with, that showcase your engineering ability to solve complex engineering problems. You must submit a certified copy of all your engineering qualifications. You will need to add actual samples of your work.

You are required to showcase your knowledge in eight different areas and provide each element of the knowledge profile along with performance indicators. This assessment is based on the Washington Accord Knowledge profile so; provide your application of knowledge equivalent to the Washington Accord-accredited qualification. When illustrating how your educational program contributed to your knowledge development, you should consider focusing on the more advanced pieces of work you have done and the knowledge and skills you have applied to accomplish that work. Summarize key aspects of your knowledge within each element and this has been achieved through academic study on-job learning or CPD.

