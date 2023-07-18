SunTec India Listed among Top PPC Agencies by SuperbCompanies

Laguna Beach, USA, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — SunTec India grabs a spot in the esteemed list of the best PPC management agencies published by SuperbCompanies. This recognition is a testament to the company’s expertise in delivering result-oriented digital marketing services that help businesses thrive.

SuperbCompanies is a market research and review portal curated by elite IT specialists from around the world with a decade of expertise. It provides ratings, ranking, and information about thousands of premier service providers across different domains through meticulous evaluation of multiple parameters.

SuperbCompanies surveyed various PPC companies based on service quality, industry experience, and customer satisfaction. SunTec India’s excellent performance across these aspects has granted it much-deserved recognition in the list of top PPC companies.

SunTec India’s eCommerce PPC services offer a comprehensive range of solutions including keyword research, ad creation, bid management, campaign optimization, and performance tracking. The company employs an analytical approach to help businesses maximize their online visibility and generate qualified leads.

“Being recognized as one of the top PPC companies by SuperbCompanies is an achievement for us,” said Mr.Ravi Kant, Vice President – eCommerce Division. “This reflects the dedication and expertise of our team who consistently go above and beyond to meet client expectations. We constantly strive towards adopting new trends and technologies to accordingly optimize our PPC strategies, ensuring maximum ROI, and business growth”, he further added.

About SunTec India

SunTec India is a renowned multi-process IT outsourcing and business process management company with 20+ years of experience. The company aligns talent, advanced technology, and processes to support businesses across different industry domains. SunTec specializes in providing bespoke data entry, website development, photo editing and digital marketing services. Over the years, the company has successfully served over 8530 clients across 50+ countries.

To learn more about their services, you can visit www.suntecindia.com