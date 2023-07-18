Office Furniture Market Thrives as Workspace Trends Evolve and Remote Work Drives Demand for Home Office Setup

The global office furniture market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033. The market is valued at US$ 50 billion in 2023 and is thus anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 98 billion by 2033-end.

Market expansion is mostly being driven by client priorities shifting in order to change office structures and make them more integrated and adaptable in order to utilize every square foot of space. To provide employees or workers with a pleasant, effective, and comfortable atmosphere, major corporations are investing much in the furnishings and surroundings of office spaces. As a result, producers are creating office furniture that reduces stress and provides greater comfort. Furthermore, during the course of the projection period, smart furniture is anticipated to increase significantly.

Recent Developments:

Key office furniture players in the market are focusing on innovations and product developments to address customer requirements. Moreover, manufacturers are collaborating with other players to launch new products and stores to address consumers’ demands. For instance: In June 2022, Miller Knoll Inc had collaborated with Studio 7.5 to introduce its new office chair collection. The design was introduced to reduce the gap. In February 2022, Godrej and Boyce launched Move Up, an ergonomic office table through its business Godrej interior for individuals with a home office. Another example is Steelcase signed which had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Halcon. This acquisition will help boost the portfolio of Steelcase wood products.



Market Drivers:

Corporate Office Expansions and Relocations: The growth of businesses and the opening of new offices or relocation of existing ones create demand for office furniture to accommodate the expanding workforce. Office Modernization and Renovations: Companies often invest in upgrading their office spaces to create more collaborative and ergonomic work environments. This leads to the purchase of new and contemporary office furniture. Evolving Office Design Trends: Changing office design trends, such as open-plan layouts, flexible workstations, and activity-based settings, drive the need for versatile and adaptable office furniture solutions. Focus on Employee Well-being and Productivity: Employers recognize the importance of providing comfortable and ergonomic workspaces to enhance employee well-being and productivity. This encourages the adoption of ergonomic office furniture. Remote Work and Home Office Setups: The increasing trend of remote work and the rise of home-based offices have created a demand for home office furniture solutions to support remote workers.

Competitive landscape:

Leading office furniture companies are focused on enhancing product standards with changing preferences of customers. Major office furniture producers are following safety regulations to maintain quality control of innovative office interior products.

Furthermore, RTA (Ready to Assemble) furniture is also gaining popularity among consumers for better usage and convenience. The need for eco-friendly furniture is driving top office furniture providers to use green materials that reduce waste disposal, pollution, and environmental impact.

For instance :

In April 2021, PPG Industries Ohio Inc. (PPG), a company that makes metallic office furniture, introduced PPG ERGOLUXE powder coatings. The company provides a distinctive polyester-hybrid technology, and the layers added to the finishing give chairs, benches, workstations, and tables design and sustainability advantages.

Key Companies Profiled:

Knoll

ANEW

Steelcase

ITOKI

Haworth Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

Global Furniture Group

Okamura Corporation

HNI Corporation

Kimball International

Segmentation of Office Furniture Industry Research:

By Product :

Office Chairs

Office Tables

Storage Furniture

Office System Furniture

Reception Furniture

Others

By Sales Channel :

Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Rental Stores

Others

By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

