Low Code Development Market Is Expected To Reach Nearly US$ 187 Billion By 2032

The global Low Code Development market is anticipated to expand between 2022 and 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%, according to a report recently released by Fact.MR By the end of 2032, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 187 Bn.

By the end of 2022, the global market for low code development is anticipated to be worth US$ 14 billion due to rising demand over the forecast period.

Historically, from 2017 to 2021, demand for low code development solutions inclined at a CAGR of 25%. The pressure to respond dynamically has hindered the efficiency of digital solutions, which, in turn, has accelerated the adoption of no code or low code. Low code development platforms have opened the gates for organizations of any size to reach the industry benchmark in application development.

Owing to lower cost and nominal lead time, low code development platforms have become the go-to platforms, wherein, the hastening business revolution will be the driving force with nearly 50% of influence for growth. 58% of IT professionals state that their organization is excited by digital acceleration, which has created a new urgency for faster and more collaborative development.

What makes the United States an epicenter for low-code development?

The United States is a market leader in cloud computing, with some of the industry’s prominent corporations present there. US developers are at the forefront of low code development. In the US, four out of every five companies are now using low-code development as opposed to 77% worldwide, and three out of five employees are now using low-code apps as opposed to 56% globally.

As a result, the American business is under greater time pressure than other businesses since 72% of key software projects fail to arrive by the deadline, whereas 67% fail to arrive at schedule globally. The United States is the world’s largest IT market, accounting for 32% or US$ 1.7 trillion in 2020. The IT sector in the United States, as well as many other countries, accounts for a considerable amount of economic activity.

Key Segments Covered in the Low Code Development Industry Survey

By Deployment

Cloud

Private

Public

Hybrid

On-premise

By Type

General Purpose Platform

Database Application Platform

Mobile Application Platform

Process Application Platform

Request Handling Platform

Others

By Application Type

Collaboration Site

Electronics Forms

Business Intelligence & Analytics

Business Rules Management

Predictive Analysis

Other Application

By Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

Large Enterprise

By Use Case

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Education

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Defense

Others

Competitive Landscape

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit from new technologies. The result of a strategic collaboration can help the company to increase its production capacity.

In 2021, AppGyver Oy was acquired by SAP, which is one of the leading players providing low code development platforms. AppGyver Oy has capabilities for SAP to integrate to develop web and mobile applications. Through the integration of AppGyver’s offering with SAP’s own in-house low code capabilities, SAP develops workflows, forms, and case management through digital platforms.

AppSheet was acquired by Google in 2020, which offers low code development platforms, with Google is aiming to broaden its cloud platforms to capitalize on the megatrend and offer services to its existing customer base.

Key players in the Low Code Development Market

Adobe

Ascertia

DocuFirst

DocuSign Inc.

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Wolters Kluwer N.V

Kofax Inc.

Nintex U.K Ltd.

OneSpan

eDOC Innovations

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global low code development market to be valued at US$ 14 Bn by the end of 2022

By type, mobile application low code development platforms to yield over US$ 935 Mn in value

Business intelligence & predictive analytics to increase at a whopping 20% CAGR

More than 50% of low code development platforms to be deployed across SMEs

U.S to emerge as the most opportunistic market, accumulating a revenue share of 65%

China to be a potential cash cow, expected to yield around 3/5th of global low code development revenue