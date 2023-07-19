Tahini Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, in 2023, the global tahini market stands at US$ 2.04 billion and is predicted to reach US$ 3.69 billion by 2033. Worldwide sales of tahini are projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033.

A paste produced from mashed sesame seeds is called tahini. It is widely utilized in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern foods such as hummus and baba ghanoush. Some Asian dishes, including Japanese miso soup, also utilize tahini. The expanding usage of tahini made from sesame seeds in salads and energy drinks, among other uses, is also anticipated to have a big influence on industry expansion.

Market Drivers:

Growing Health Consciousness: There is a rising awareness of the health benefits associated with tahini consumption. Tahini is a nutrient-dense paste made from sesame seeds, rich in healthy fats, protein, and essential minerals like calcium, iron, and magnesium. As consumers become more health-conscious and seek out nutritious food options, the demand for tahini has increased. Plant-Based Diets and Veganism: The popularity of plant-based diets and veganism has surged in recent years. Tahini is a versatile ingredient commonly used in plant-based recipes as a dairy or nut butter alternative. Its creamy texture and nutty flavor make it a preferred ingredient in various vegan dishes, such as hummus, dressings, and desserts, driving demand in the plant-based food market. Global Cuisine Adoption: Tahini is a traditional ingredient in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines. As global food trends continue to expand, more people have been exposed to and are embracing these cuisines, leading to increased consumption of tahini in various parts of the world. Growth in Ethnic Food Market: The increasing popularity of ethnic foods and flavors has significantly impacted the demand for tahini. Tahini is a key ingredient in popular dishes like hummus, baba ganoush, and halva, which have become more mainstream in many countries, contributing to the growth of the tahini market. Use in Diverse Food Applications: Tahini is a versatile ingredient that finds application in both savory and sweet dishes. It is used as a spread, dressing, sauce, and flavor enhancer in a wide range of dishes, including salads, sandwiches, falafel, desserts, and baked goods. The versatility of tahini expands its appeal and widens its market potential. Rise in Culinary Exploration and Food Tourism: Increasing culinary exploration and food tourism have exposed consumers to a diverse range of global cuisines and flavors. As consumers seek out authentic culinary experiences, they are more likely to try traditional dishes that include tahini, stimulating demand for this ingredient.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are focusing on new developments, product standards, and supply chain management to increase their market revenue. They are concentrating on the introduction of new, high-quality goods with cutting-edge technology. Tahini demand is developing on a worldwide scale, thus businesses with well-known brands are progressively improving their market position by obtaining funding to expand their company operations.

For instance :

In 2019, Rushdi Food Industries launched “next-gen creamy tahini with better functionality and easier preparation” for ready-to-eat salads and prepared foods.

In 2022, the Japanese organic food company Clearspring introduced its premium and organic tahini products to the market.

Sunshine International Foods Inc., a prominent food manufacturer in the United States, offers its Sesame King Tahini products, which are 100% pure, ground tahini pastes, made from the finest sesame seeds. The specialty of the company is that it mechanically hulls all sesame seeds, meaning no chemicals are used during the production process.

Halwani Bros., a pioneer in food production, manufacturing, and distribution across Saudi Arabia, offers the Al-Nakhla Finest Tahina, along with other formats, including tahini red chili sauce, tahini original sauce, and tahini mustard sauce among others.

Key Segments Covered in Tahini Industry Research:

By Sesame Seed Type :

Hulled Tahini

Unhulled Tahini

By Product :

Natural Tahini

Whole Tahini

Seasoned Tahini

Organic Tahini

By Application :

Sauces & Soups

Coffee Substitutes

Dips & Spreads

Nuts & Sweets

Jams, Jellies & Preserves

Mixed Spices & Seasonings

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel :

Modern Trade

Conventional Retail

HoReCa

Online Stores

Others

By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

