Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Sales are Poised to Incline at a CAGR of 10% by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-19 — /EPR Network/ —

In 2031, the prostate cancer diagnostics market is anticipated to grow to $8 billion. From 2021 to 2031, it is projected to increase at a CAGR of 10%. In 2020, the market was worth $3 billion USD. The need for diagnostic testing has increased as people are becoming more aware of the significance of cancer diagnosis. The expansion of the prostate cancer diagnostics market is also being aided by technological developments such as the availability of imaging techniques and biomarkers.

The subsequent launch of several awareness efforts by governmental and nonprofit organisations is also anticipated to positively impact the market. To increase awareness of the value of early detection and diagnosis of prostate cancer, for instance, September has been named the World Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=58?AS

Key Companies Profiled by Fact. MR

Abbott Laboratories

Biocept Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Vyant Bio Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Becton Dickinson and Company

Agilent Technologies

Foundation Medicine Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global market are spending heavily on research and development to expand their product lines. It would aid the prostate cancer diagnostics market to develop further.

Market participants would pursue several strategies to expand their global footprint. They are also engaging in key industry developments such as product launches, acquisitions, contractual agreements, mergers, increased investments, and cooperation with other organizations.

Competitors in the prostate cancer diagnostics industry must bid on cost effective products. They are aiming to expand and compete in a progressively competitive and flourishing market environment.

For instance,

For instance, Siemens Healthcare GmbH is focusing on developing scanners for detecting cancer carrying tissues. The end users demand for scanners that would study tissues at an early stage has increased. Thus, the company’s Vision Quadra Extended Axial scanner is extremely sensitive and can be used for clinical purposes.

Likewise, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD) offers an entire portfolio dedicated to prostate health. Under this umbrella, the company offers brachytherapy, prostate biopsy and radiofrequency ablation techniques respectively.

In July 2021, AstraZeneca Plc. acquired Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. This venture marks an entry of the former into the rare disease sector, including cancer diagnostics and treatment. Both companies will collaborate on developing medicines to manage rare diseases, including prostate cancer.

Key Takeaways:

China prostate cancer diagnostics market is expected to contribute 40% of its revenue in the global market.

Based on end users, the hospital segment is anticipated to surge at 8% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

The USA prostate cancer diagnostics market is anticipated to elevate at a CAGR of 9% by 2031.

Based on test type, the CTC segment surged to US$ 141 million by the end of 2021 in the global prostate cancer diagnostics market.

By test type, the PSA segment surpassed US$ 270 million by 2021 in the global prostate cancer diagnostics market.

Growth Drivers:

Development of biomarker tests, liquid biopsy tests, and imaging techniques such as MRI and PET scans would drive demand.

Initiatives by governments to provide access to screening and diagnostic tests is likely to aid growth.

More Valuable Insights on Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market

In its up to date research, Fact.MR reveals factors projected to boost the development of the prostate cancer diagnostics market over the forecast period (2021 to 2031). The study provides an in-depth study of the opportunities and drivers estimated to boost sales of the prostate cancer diagnostics market through segmentation as follows:

Test Type:

PSA

PCA3

CTC

Immunohistochemistry

End User:

Hospital

Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Report

What will be the demand outlook for the prostate cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period?

What are the challenges faced in the prostate cancer diagnostics market?

Which end user will lead the growth in the prostate cancer diagnostics market from 2021 to 2031?

What is the projected market valuation of the prostate cancer diagnostics market in 2031?

What are the factors driving the prostate cancer diagnostics market from 2021 to 2031?

Which region will generate the maximum revenue in the prostate cancer diagnostics market?

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=58?AS

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Email : sales@factmr.com