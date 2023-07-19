Solar Dryer Market to Expand at a Noteworthy CAGR of 6.1% by the end of 2032

The global solar dryer market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.64 billion in 2022 and grow at a remarkable CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2022–2032, according to Fact.MR, a supplier of market research and competitive information.

The economy and the environment are the two main pillars of sustainability. Sustainable development, which tries to satisfy human needs without damaging the environment, is best suited for solar dryers. As worldwide awareness of sustainability and innovation rises, solar dryer producers will have various chances in the near future.

Market Development

Top manufacturers are aiming to produce a wide standard of products that may help meet the changing demands from diverse end-use industries for value-added products and lessen the negative effects on the environment.

  • For instance, Rudra Solar Energy has come up with a hybrid solar dryer, which can even be operated in the absence of the sun via switching on an electric heater that consumes less power.

Additionally, industry participants are working to grow their client base by providing collaborative platforms that let customers directly engage with their technical teams. Market leaders are also concentrating on forming alliances and purchasing small- and medium-sized enterprises to diversify their portfolios and provide more expertise.

  • One such instance is the collaboration between Malnutrition Matters and SolarFlex Inc. to create a cutting-edge solar fruit and vegetable dryer with a flexible design that is affordable for end users.

Key players in the Solar Dryer Market

  • Rudra Solar Energy
  • My Solar Dryer
  • Juatechnology
  • Radha Solar Dryer
  • Focusun Energy Systems
  • Malnutrition Matters
  • Effimaxsolar
  • Solar Brother
  • Covestro

Key Takeaways from Solar Dryer Market Study

  • By the end of 2022, the market is projected to achieve a global market size of US$ 10.01 Bn.
  • Globally, North America accounted for over 33.5% of revenue in 2022.
  • Hardware based digital transaction management systems to dominate the market in 2022, with a revenue share of over 40.5%
  • More than 38.4% of market revenue was generated by the electronic signatures segment in 2021
  • Over 55.5% of the market revenue in 2022 will be accounted for by large enterprises.

Industry Survey

  • By Product Type :
    • Box Type
    • Cabinet
    • Tunnel
  • By Design :
    • Natural Convection Dryers
    • Forced Convection Dryers
  • By Mode :
    • Direct
    • Indirect
    • Mixed
  • By End-use Industry :
    • Textile Industry
    • Agro-Industry
    • Food Processing Industry
    • Paper Industry
    • Pharmaceutical Industry
    • Other Discrete Manufacturing
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

