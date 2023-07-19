Cellulosic Ethanol Market Sales is Projected To Grow at a CAGR of 51.9% Over 2032: Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Industry Insights 2022–2032: Size, Share, Growth, Forecast Analysis of the Cellulosic Ethanol Industry by Feedstock (Energy Crop, Agriculture Waste, Municipal Solid Waste, Forest Residue, and Other Feedstock), by End-Use, (Transportation, Industrial), and by Region

In 2021, the global market for cellulosic ethanol was estimated to be worth US$ 980.5 Mn. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 56.3 Bn by the end of 2032, growing at a 46.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. The greatest revenue-generating segment is anticipated to be energy crop-based cellulosic ethanol, which is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 51.9% between 2022 and 2032.

Some of the recent developments are follows:

In March 2022, a contract was announced between a corporation located in Hyderabad and a farmers’ organization in Latur, Maharashtra. It will be India’s first ethanol production refinery project that will start with a daily capacity of 30,000 liters.

a contract was announced between a corporation located in Hyderabad and a farmers’ organization in Latur, Maharashtra. It will be India’s first ethanol production refinery project that will start with a daily capacity of 30,000 liters. In January 2022, Clariant announced that with its first commercial Sunliquid facility it is possible to make cellulosic ethanol from agricultural waste .

Clariant announced that with its first commercial Sunliquid facility it is possible to make cellulosic ethanol from agricultural waste In October 2022, Stuttgart Airport tested innovative bioethanol fuel from Crop Energies. A 20% renewable ethanol fuel is being tested by Crop Energies, Stuttgart Airport, and Mabanaft Deutschland, a mineral oil firm.

Rising in Demand for Industrial Cellulosic Ethanol

Industrial cellulosic ethanol is a type of biofuel made from plant–based materials such as wood, grasses, and agricultural waste. It is a renewable energy source that can be used to power vehicles, generate electricity, and produce heat.

The demand for industrial cellulosic ethanol is rising due to its environmental benefits, cost–effectiveness, and potential to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The use of industrial cellulosic ethanol can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% compared to traditional gasoline.

This makes it an attractive option for countries looking to reduce their carbon footprint. Additionally, it is a cost–effective alternative to traditional fuels, as it can be produced from waste materials that would otherwise be discarded. This reduces the need for expensive feedstocks such as corn or sugarcane. Finally, the use of industrial cellulosic ethanol can help reduce dependence on fossil fuels. As the world transitions away from fossil fuels, biofuels such as industrial cellulosic ethanol can provide an alternative source of energy. This can help reduce the world’s reliance on finite resources and promote a more sustainable future.

Overall, the demand for industrial cellulosic ethanol is rising due to its environmental benefits, cost–effectiveness, and potential to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. As countries look for ways to reduce their carbon footprint and transition away from fossil fuels, industrial cellulosic ethanol is becoming an increasingly attractive option.

Key Segmentation :

By Feedstock : Energy Crop Agriculture Waste Municipal Solid Waste Forest Residue Other Feedstock

By End-Use : Cellulosic Ethnol Application in Transportation Industrial Application of Cellulosic Ethnol

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



