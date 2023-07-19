Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Is Estimated To Evolve At A CAGR Of 5.6% By 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The global polyisobutylene (PIB) market is estimated to evolve at a CAGR of 5.6% and hit a valuation of US$ 4 billion by 2033, up from US$ 2.3 billion in 2023. Polyisobutylene (PIB) or polyisobutene (C4H8)n is a transparent, synthetic hydrocarbon elastomer made by isobutylene polymerization. Polyisobutylene is a crucial raw material used in the production of a wide variety of products, such as lubricants, tires, adhesives, fuels, sealants, and others.

Polyisobutylene is a versatile material with numerous uses due to its thermal stability, superior flexibility, ozone resistance, oxidation resistance, and impermeability properties. It is also weather-resistant, which increases its demand in the manufacture of construction sealants, hosepipes, pharmaceutical stoppers, and other mechanical products. Polyisobutylene is well-known for its features, such as electrical insulation, and is impermeable to water vapor and gases, making it an excellent choice for sealants in photovoltaic system panels.

Key Segments of PIB Industry Research By Product : Conventional Highly Reactive

By Molecular Weight : High Medium Low

By End Use : Automotive Industrial Food Other End Uses

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Market Players :-

BASF SE

Kothari Petrochemicals

Chevron Oronite Company LLC

Zhejiang Shunda New Material Co., Ltd

Daelim Industrial. Co. Ltd

Shandong Hongrui New Material Technology Co., Ltd

INEOS Group

ENEOS Corporation

TPC Group Inc

Lubrizol Corporation

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

