North America Automated Weather Observing System Market Witnesses Increasing Demand from Aviation and Transportation Sectors

The North American automated weather observing system market will register substantial growth, with an expected overall valuation of US$ 200 Million in 2022. Between 2022 and 2032, the market’s value will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%, reaching a market value of US$ 358.1 Million. As of 2021, the market was valued at US$ 189 Million in FY 2021, growing at a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.8%. AWOS is an automated system that provides real-time weather information for aviation and other applications. The system uses various sensors and instruments to measure weather parameters such as temperature, wind speed and direction, visibility, and precipitation.

The AWOS market in North America is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for accurate and timely weather information in the aviation sector, as well as in industries such as agriculture, transportation, and energy. The market is also driven by the advancement in technology and the introduction of new and advanced sensors and instruments Overall, the North America AWOS market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for real-time weather information and the continued advancement of technology in the industry.

