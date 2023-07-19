North America Automated Weather Observing System Market Witnesses Increasing Demand from Aviation and Transportation Sectors

The North American automated weather observing system market will register substantial growth, with an expected overall valuation of US$ 200 Million in 2022. Between 2022 and 2032, the market’s value will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%, reaching a market value of US$ 358.1 Million. As of 2021, the market was valued at US$ 189 Million in FY 2021, growing at a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.8%. AWOS is an automated system that provides real-time weather information for aviation and other applications. The system uses various sensors and instruments to measure weather parameters such as temperature, wind speed and direction, visibility, and precipitation.

The AWOS market in North America is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for accurate and timely weather information in the aviation sector, as well as in industries such as agriculture, transportation, and energy. The market is also driven by the advancement in technology and the introduction of new and advanced sensors and instruments Overall, the North America AWOS market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for real-time weather information and the continued advancement of technology in the industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Regional Analysis 

For example, in the North America Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS) market, a regional analysis may identify differences in demand and regulations across different states or provinces. This analysis would help businesses to tailor their AWOS solutions to the specific needs of each region, and identify potential opportunities for expansion or partnership in certain areas

Competitive Landscape

Vaisala Inc., Optical Scientific Inc., All Weather Inc., Mesotech International, and Coastal Environmental Systems are a few of the top vendors with more than a third of the market. These businesses are focusing on establishing long-term relationships with governmental and military organisations. Additionally, in order to lower the high cost of AWOS, providers are giving price reductions first priority.

In order to strengthen their position in the market, Tier 1 companies are anticipated to put these strategies into action soon. Due to increased competition among AWOS vendors, buyers would have more bargaining leverage. As a result, AWOS installation will increase at airports all over the world, driving market growth.

For instance :

  • In order to provide continuous, real-time, and accurate meteorological data on remote Alaskan areas, the FAA said in 2022 that it has started constructing new automated weather observation systems (AWOS) across Alaska.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Vaisala Inc.
  • Optical Scientific, Inc.
  • All Weather, Inc.
  • Mesotech International
  • Coastal Environmental Systems

