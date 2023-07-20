UAV Inspection Drones Market is Expected to Document a CAGR Worth 15.6% by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Global UAV inspection market is expected to be US$ 212.8 million in 2023 and to rise at a CAGR of 15.6% to US$ 906.9 million by the end of 2033.

The drone scanning service market will be worth US$ 2 billion in 2023, while the whole drone services industry is expected to be worth roughly US$ 6.6 billion. By the end of 2023, services from the UAV inspection market would have accounted for roughly 10.7% of the market for drone inspection services globally, making it one of the key segments in the revenue generation from drone inspection services.

Key Companies Profiled

Competitive Landscape

Service providers are focusing on highly scalable and customized inspection services to meet clients’ specific requirements. Service provider needs the deployment is very best industrial-grade UAV inspection equipment, which is operated by experienced and highly skilled pilots to provide clients with more efficient and safer inspection solutions.

In July 2022, Global innovative technology company Nexxis acquired the assets of Interactive Aerial (IA), a world leader in internal inspection robotics. The deal makes Nexxis an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and builds on the company’s market leading capability in asset integrity for the mining, renewables, energy, transport, construction and defense industries.

Segmentation of UAV Inspection Industry Research

By Type : Fixed Wing Rotary Wing Hybrid Wing

By Operation Mode : Remotely Piloted Optionally Piloted Fully Autonomous

By End Use : Agriculture & Forestry Delivery & Logistics Media & Entertainment Construction & Mining Oil & Gas Security & Law Enforcement Recreational Activity Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Furthermore, the rising investments in the development of advanced UAV inspection drones with improved efficiency and accuracy are likely to further drive the growth of the market. For instance, the increasing investments in the development of aerial drones with infrared cameras, laser scanners, and other advanced sensors are expected to enable better data acquisition. Additionally, the rising adoption of UAVs in the agriculture industry for crop monitoring is expected to create new opportunities for the UAV inspection drones market.

